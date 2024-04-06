Advertisement

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is all geared up to take over the theatres in five days.The pulse-pounding action entertainer guarantees jaw-dropping action stunts that have never been seen before in Indian cinema. From deadly car chases to knife combat and shooting arrows, the Vashu Bhagnani backed film promises a visual extravaganza like no other. But do you know how much these stunts cost per day for the makers?

Ali Abbas Zafar reveals BMCM's budget

Director Ali Abbas Zafar recently opened up about how he shot the movie in the old school style and in real locations to give the audience an unforgettable cinematic experience. He also shared how the movie has been made on a humungous budget.

Advertisement

Zafar said, "The budget is the biggest pressure that the actors and the makers of a film always experience because when you want your product to look classy, nternational and at a level where people say it's a visual spectacle, you need to spend that much money."

Giving examples, Zafar noted: "If you want to do motorbike stunts and each bike costs Rs 4 lakh, and if the stunt goes wrong, you immediately lose Rs 4 lakh. If you are blowing up a car worth Rs 30-40 lakh and if the stunt doesn't go as planned, you lose that much money straightaway."

He added: "There are stunts in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' where the spend on one day was Rs 3-4 crore, with all the paraphernalia, all the technicians and all the choppers, everything together was very expensive."

Advertisement

What do we know about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan?

Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is scheduled to release on April 10 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

Advertisement

Apart from Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, the film also features Aadujeevitham star Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F and Manushi Chillar in pivotal roles.