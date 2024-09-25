Published 20:45 IST, September 25th 2024
Alia Faces Backlash For Cropping Aishwarya Rai From Paris Fashion Week Pics: How Jealous Are You...
Days after Alia Bhatt called Aishwarya Rai her 'inspiration' in a viral video, she seemingly cropped the Dhoom 2 actress from her Paris Fashion Week photo.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Instagram | Image: Alia Bhatt and Aishwarya Rai at Paris Fashion Week
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
20:04 IST, September 25th 2024