Updated February 17th, 2024 at 13:52 IST

Alia Bhatt Embarrassed As She Is Called ‘Global Icon’, Says 'I Will Walk Off Stage' | Watch

A video of Alia Bhatt that was taken at Poacher's trailer launch depicts her blushing and looking embarrassed at being called a "global icon."

Republic Entertainment Desk
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt | Image:Varinder Chawla
The second investigative thriller from Emmy Award-winning director Richie Mehta Poacher will soon debut on the OTT platform Netflix. The web series' executive producer, Alia Bhatt, was recently spotted at the trailer launch of the show in Mumbai. A now-viral video from the event showed her looking uncomfortable during her introduction on stage. 

Alia Bhatt seems uncomfortable with praises in viral video

A video of Alia that was taken at the show's trailer launch depicts her blushing and looking embarrassed at being called a "global icon." The host of the event introduces Alia and goes over all of her accomplishments throughout her ten-year career. 

"Actor par excellence, producer, global icon, and executive producer," is how they refer to her. In response to the host's praise, Alia can be seen blushing, feeling a little ashamed, and uttering the words, "Please don't. No, please don't. Later, you can tell me in my ear. Additionally, Alia said, "No, no, please.  I’m gonna walk off stage.”

Being modest 💀
byu/Affectionate_Cost498 inBollyBlindsNGossip

 

Social media users were quick to praise Alia's authenticity as the viral video quickly spread throughout the platform. One commenter noted that she wasn't being modest as others conjectured about her motivation. Some people said they preferred these unplanned moments.

What do we know about Poacher? 

Poacher unravels the largest ivory poaching ring in Indian history. It has been created, written, and directed by Richie Mehta of Delhi Crime fame, and stars Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles.

 

The eight-part series shows a diverse group of wildlife custodians consisting of forest crime fighters, police personnel, and good Samaritans, in their relentless pursuit to expose the largest ivory poaching ring in Indian history. The series is based on true events and sheds light on the consequences of human actions driven by personal gain and greed.

Published February 17th, 2024 at 13:52 IST

