Updated March 29th, 2024 at 21:36 IST

Alia Bhatt Jams With Harshdeep Kaur On Ikk Kudi At Hope Gala In London, Video Goes Viral

Alia Bhatt took to her social media account to share a series of photos and videos from the Hope Gala in London that she hosted on March 29.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt | Image:Alia Bhatt/Instagram
  3 min read
Alia Bhatt recently hosted the Hope Gala in London. The event aimed to raise money for underprivileged adolescents in India and help the Salaam Bombay Foundation. A day after the event, the Raazi actress took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos and videos from the event. In one of the videos, she could be heard crooning to the song Ikk Kudi.

Alia Bhatt joins Harshdeep Kaur to croon to Ikk Kudi 

At the event, Alia Bhatt donned an ivory saree teamed with a tulle blouse. Sharing the photos and videos from the night, she wrote in the caption, “I had the great pleasure of hosting an evening that was truly special, brimming with so much love, purpose, and hope.” In one particular video, she could be heard crooning to Ikk Kudi. 

At the event, Harshdeep Kaur crooned live to the song Ikk Kudi. The song is from the movie Udta Punjab and was headlined by Alia Bhatt and Shahid Kapoor. Alia even sang a version of the song along with Diljit Dosanjh. A video of the Raazi actress singing the song is now doing rounds on social media. 

Alia Bhatt hosts her first-ever charity event 

On March 28 Alia Bhatt hosted her first charity event Hope Gala in London as she raised money for underprivileged adolescents in India at the event, to help the Salaam Bombay Foundation. Alia said in a statement: “I’m happy to have played a small part in helping these children reshape their narratives. Furthermore, holding the Hope Gala at such a prestigious venue is a genuine privilege, as I've always been a fan of Mandarin Oriental's exceptional hospitality. The actress added: “Today marks just the beginning of our efforts, and with the support of our generous contributors, I'm confident we'll make significant strides in empowering future generations.”

Alia Bhatt hosting the event | Image: Instagram 

Along with Alia, the guests included actress-model Poppy Delevingne, director Gurinder Chadha, Natasha Poonawalla, among many others. The evening saw performances by Indian singer Harshdeep Kaur, Usha Jey, the innovator behind Hybrid Bharatham, and the Yehudi Menuhin School Quartet. It also had a conversation between Alia and comedian Rohan Joshi. Alia added: “Hosting my inaugural charity gala in collaboration with the Salaam Bombay Foundation and Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has been an incredible experience. I've long admired Padmini Sekhsaria's unwavering dedication to uplifting at-risk youth in India’s slums, offering them hope and opportunity.”
(With inputs from IANS)

Published March 29th, 2024 at 21:36 IST

