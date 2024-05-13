Advertisement

Alia Bhatt, who recently turned heads at the Met Gala in New York, is all set to steal the show at the Gucci cruise show in London. This is the second time the actress will be attending the event after becoming the first Indian global ambassador for the brand. The actress was recently papped at the airport, where she was seen dressed head to toe in Gucci - including her accessories and luggage bag.

Image credit: Varinder Chawla

Alia Bhatt jets off to London

On May 12, after celebrating Mother's Day with her mom Soni Razdan, and Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt left her home to reach the airport in Mumbai. The actress posed for the paps as she was set to fly to London to attend the annual Gucci event.

Image Credit: Varinder Chawla

The Gangubai Kathiawadi star was there last year too when the event took place in Seoul, Korea. Alia was in London just in March when she hosted her first charity gala in London. The charity Hope Gala was to raise funds for underprivileged adolescents in India through the Salaam Bombay Foundation.

Inside Alia Bhatt's Mother's Day celebration

Hours before getting clicked at the airport, the actress along with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and sister Shaheen Bhatt was seen celebrating Mother's Day. The small gathering included Alia's mom Soni Razdan and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor. Alia took to her Instagram handle to share a photo from their cute gathering. They were all seen dressed in white outfits with Ranbir pairing his white t-shirt with black pants.

Sharing the photo, the actress wrote, "Precious moments with my precious ones."

While these are just non-film updates and commitments of the actress. Alia Bhatt will be next seen in the film Jigra also starring Vedang Raina in an important role. The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 27. She will also play the lead role in a Spy Universe film which will go on floors later this year, according to ANI.