Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut Dominate List Of Biggest BO Openers For Female Led Movies
According to the makers, Crew has set a record by registering the "highest-ever opening for a three-female lead film worldwide."
Heist comedy Crew, starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon, has grossed ₹20.07 crore globally on its opening day at the box office, the makers said on Saturday. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the film was released in theatres across the country on Friday. It is produced by Anil Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor.
According to the makers, the film has set a record by registering the "highest-ever opening for a three-female lead film worldwide." The film's net collection in India is over ₹10.28 crore. With Crew breaking box office records, here is a look at biggest openings for a female-led film at the box office.
Kareena Kapoor fails to break her own box office record
Talking about female-led films in India, Kareena's Veere Di Wedding (2018) had registered the highest-opening day collection. It minted ₹10.42 crore. Crew follows next with ₹10.28 crore. The list of biggest openings for a female-led film is dominated by Kareena and Alia Bhatt, both having 2 and 3 films respectively.
Kangana Ranaut and Sunny Leone also have 2 films respectively in the list.
Veere Di Wedding - ₹10.42 crore (Kareena Kapoor)
Crew - ₹10.28 crore(Kareena Kapoor and ensemble)
Gangubai Kathiawadi - ₹9.62 crore (Alia Bhatt)
Dear Zindagi - ₹8.62 crore (Alia Bhatt)
Tanu Weds Manu Returns - ₹8.61 crore (Kangana Ranuat)
Mary Kom - ₹8.32 crore (Priyanka Chopra)
Ragini MMS 2 - ₹7,93 crore (Sunny Leone)
Manikarnika - Queen Of Jhansi - ₹7.66 crore (Kangana Ranaut)
Jism 2 - ₹7.46 crore (Sunny Leone)
Raazi - ₹7.33 crore (Alia Bhatt)
Team Crew thanks audience for overwhelming response
In a post on Instagram, producer Ektaa R Kapoor wrote, "Thanku INDIA !!!! My girls n our director showed d world how it’s done!!! World wide dhamaka! (sic)."
Tabu and Kriti also celebrated the day one collection of Crew, calling it '"historic". "We are overwhelmed with love for our Crew! The Biggest Female Led opener in the History of Hindi Cinema Worldwide! Crew is in Cinemas NOW," they posted on their respective Instagram pages.
Kareena said she is glad to continue her association with Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor with Crew. She had earlier collaborated with the two producers for her 2018 movie Veere De Wedding.
Crew features Kareena, Tabu and Kriti as three air hostesses, whose future seems uncertain as their airline Kohinoor is on the verge of bankruptcy, until they find a dead passenger smuggling gold biscuits. The heist comedy also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in pivotal roles.
