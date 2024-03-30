×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 21:58 IST

Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut Dominate List Of Biggest BO Openers For Female Led Movies

According to the makers, Crew has set a record by registering the "highest-ever opening for a three-female lead film worldwide."

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kriti, Tabu, Kareena in Crew
Kriti, Tabu, Kareena in Crew | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Heist comedy Crew, starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon, has grossed ₹20.07 crore globally on its opening day at the box office, the makers said on Saturday. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the film was released in theatres across the country on Friday. It is produced by Anil Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor.

According to the makers, the film has set a record by registering the "highest-ever opening for a three-female lead film worldwide." The film's net collection in India is over ₹10.28 crore. With Crew breaking box office records, here is a look at biggest openings for a female-led film at the box office.

Advertisement
Crew poster | Image: IMDb

Kareena Kapoor fails to break her own box office record

Talking about female-led films in India, Kareena's Veere Di Wedding (2018) had registered the highest-opening day collection. It minted ₹10.42 crore. Crew follows next with ₹10.28 crore. The list of biggest openings for a female-led film is dominated by Kareena and Alia Bhatt, both having 2 and 3 films respectively.

Advertisement
Bollywood movie posters | Image: IMDb

Kangana Ranaut and Sunny Leone also have 2 films respectively in the list.

Veere Di Wedding - ₹10.42 crore (Kareena Kapoor)
Crew - ₹10.28 crore(Kareena Kapoor and ensemble)
Gangubai Kathiawadi - ₹9.62 crore (Alia Bhatt)
Dear Zindagi - ₹8.62 crore (Alia Bhatt)
Tanu Weds Manu Returns - ₹8.61 crore (Kangana Ranuat)
Mary Kom - ₹8.32 crore (Priyanka Chopra)
Ragini MMS 2 - ₹7,93 crore (Sunny Leone)
Manikarnika - Queen Of Jhansi - ₹7.66 crore (Kangana Ranaut)
Jism 2 - ₹7.46 crore (Sunny Leone)
Raazi - ₹7.33 crore (Alia Bhatt)

Advertisement

Team Crew thanks audience for overwhelming response

In a post on Instagram, producer Ektaa R Kapoor wrote, "Thanku INDIA !!!! My girls n our director showed d world how it’s done!!! World wide dhamaka! (sic)."

Advertisement

Tabu and Kriti also celebrated the day one collection of Crew, calling it '"historic". "We are overwhelmed with love for our Crew! The Biggest Female Led opener in the History of Hindi Cinema Worldwide! Crew is in Cinemas NOW," they posted on their respective Instagram pages.

Advertisement

Kareena said she is glad to continue her association with Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor with Crew. She had earlier collaborated with the two producers for her 2018 movie Veere De Wedding.

Advertisement

Crew features Kareena, Tabu and Kriti as three air hostesses, whose future seems uncertain as their airline Kohinoor is on the verge of bankruptcy, until they find a dead passenger smuggling gold biscuits. The heist comedy also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in pivotal roles.

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 30th, 2024 at 21:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Case registered against Elvish Yadav

India News LIVE

a few seconds ago
Rebel Wilson and Sacha Baron Cohen

Rebel-Sacha Controversy

6 minutes ago
Vijay Deverakonda with his father

Deverakonda On His Family

7 minutes ago
accident

2 kids killed

9 minutes ago
Kartik Aaryan, Vishal Bhardwaj

Kartik-Vishal's Next

9 minutes ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi’s Viral Video

10 minutes ago
Russian flag

Russia's Central Bank

15 minutes ago
Congress Leaders Suffering From Kangana Phobia: BJP

Kangana Phobia: BJP

24 minutes ago
Kriti, Tabu, Kareena in Crew

Box Office Trivia

32 minutes ago
Wealthiest countries in BRICS by GDP

Egypt to receive first in

34 minutes ago
Telecom

AT&T data breach

42 minutes ago
Para Athletes

India gets praise

43 minutes ago
Kareena Kapoor, Yash

Update On Yash's Toxic

an hour ago
LSG vs PBKS

IPL 2024, LSG vs PBKS

an hour ago
Elvish Yadav

Elvish Yadav Gets Bail

an hour ago
Cameron Green

Green on playing in IPL

an hour ago
Delhi Capitals Head Coach Ricky Ponting

Ponting on DC's plight

an hour ago
Pregnant Seema Haider’s gripping tale of love, danger and international intrigue

Seema Haider

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Daughter-in-Law of Former Lok Sabha Speaker Shivraj Patil Joins BJP

    India News6 hours ago

  2. Google's timeline for RCS support on iPhone

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  3. Han So Hee-Ryu Jun Yeol Call It Quits Within Two Weeks Amid Controversy

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  4. Zodiac Signs That Are Born To Be Rebels And Challenge The Status Quo

    Lifestyle7 hours ago

  5. 'Received I-T Notice Last Night', Claims DK Shivakumar

    India News9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo