Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are having the time of their lives as they a busy nurturing their 1-year-old daughter Raha. The couple, who maintained a veil of privacy around their daughter, decided to introduce her to the world during the Kapoor's annual celebration in Mumbai. Since then it has been over months since the couple stepped out with Raha in the city. Speaking of which, over the weekend, the couple was snapped with their little girl, at the Mumbai airport.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to celebrate Valentine's with daughter Raha?

On Saturday, the Kapoor family was snapped at Kalina airport seemingly jetting off for their vacation. Valentine's Week will be kicking off on February 7 and with Ranbir and Alia spotted at the airport together, it means they will be having an intimate celebration. In the video shared by a paparazzo, Ranbir, holding Raha in his arm, swiftly made his way inside the premises, followed by Alia. The couple was twinning in black ensembles while the little one can be seen in a multicoloured ensemble.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to reunite for Sanjay Leela Bhansali

The couple, who first shared the screen space for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, will be reuniting for an epic love saga. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. Announcing the film, the official Instagram page of Bhansali Productions shared a post that reads, "We bring you Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic saga "Love & War". The film will hit the theatres last year on Christmas.

"#SanjayLeelaBhansali’s next EPIC saga ‘LOVE & WAR’ starring #RanbirKapoor @aliaabhatt & @vickykaushal09 See you in Cinemas on CHRISTMAS 2025!" read the caption.

A few days ago, Ranbir was snapped outside Bhansali's office possibly for a look test.