English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 21:33 IST

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Jet Off To Undisclosed Location With Daughter Raha Ahead Of Valentine's Day

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were snapped at the Kalina airport with their 1-year-old daughter Raha on Saturday, February 3.

Republic Entertainment Desk
alia bhatt
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor with their daughter Raha | Image:Varinder chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are having the time of their lives as they a busy nurturing their 1-year-old daughter Raha. The couple, who maintained a veil of privacy around their daughter, decided to introduce her to the world during the Kapoor's annual celebration in Mumbai. Since then it has been over months since the couple stepped out with Raha in the city. Speaking of which, over the weekend, the couple was snapped with their little girl, at the Mumbai airport.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to celebrate Valentine's with daughter Raha?

On Saturday, the Kapoor family was snapped at Kalina airport seemingly jetting off for their vacation. Valentine's Week will be kicking off on February 7 and with Ranbir and Alia spotted at the airport together, it means they will be having an intimate celebration. In the video shared by a paparazzo, Ranbir, holding Raha in his arm, swiftly made his way inside the premises, followed by Alia. The couple was twinning in black ensembles while the little one can be seen in a multicoloured ensemble.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to reunite for Sanjay Leela Bhansali

The couple, who first shared the screen space for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, will be reuniting for an epic love saga. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. Announcing the film, the official Instagram page of Bhansali Productions shared a post that reads, "We bring you Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic saga "Love & War". The film will hit the theatres last year on Christmas.

Advertisement

"#SanjayLeelaBhansali’s next EPIC saga ‘LOVE & WAR’ starring #RanbirKapoor @aliaabhatt & @vickykaushal09 See you in Cinemas on CHRISTMAS 2025!" read the caption.

Advertisement

A few days ago, Ranbir was snapped outside Bhansali's office possibly for a look test.

Advertisement

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 21:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

9 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

9 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

10 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

10 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

12 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

15 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

15 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

15 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

15 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

15 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

18 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

18 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

18 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

21 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

21 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 2-year-old Who Fell Into Borewell in Gujarat's Jamnagar, Rescued

    India News34 minutes ago

  2. Ricky Ponting gives the nod to Washington Freedom's coaching offer

    Sports an hour ago

  3. Esha Deol-Bharat's Relationship Timeline In Photos

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  4. Movies To Celebrate Singlehood This V-Day

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  5. Bollywood Celebs Hop On 'Me At 21' Trend

    Galleries5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement