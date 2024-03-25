Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Play Holi With Daughter Raha In A Viral Video

Advertisement

On March 25, a video of actor-couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrating the festival of colours with their daughter Raha went viral on social media. The couple was seen joining the Holi celebrations with their friends in their society in Mumbai. They were accompanied by their daughter Raha.

Raha plays Holi with parents Alia-Ranbir

In the viral video, a friend of the couple can be seen applying colours to Ranbir and then moving towards Alia who was standing beside her daughter Raha. Ranbir for the occasion could be seen wearing a casual t-shirt paired with shorts, a cap and glasses. Meanwhile, Alia was seen wearing a neon orange t-shirt paired with neon pink shorts.

Raha was wearing a white top with grey pants and curiously looked at the couple's friend and her colourful hands.

How did other Bollywood celebs celebrate Holi 2024?

As the festival of colours kicked in last night since Holika Dahan, several celebrities took to their social media handles to share glimpses of their celebrations. Right from Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani, Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat and Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram who are celebrating their first Holi after marriage to Kartik Aaryan, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, all shared photos from their celebrations, wishing their fans 'A Happy Holi'.

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat are celebrating their first Holi after their marriage on March 15 this year.

It's ‘pehli Holi’ for actor Randeep Hooda and his model wife Lin Laishram.

Photos from Amitabh Bachchan's Holi celebrations are also going viral on social media.