Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Sport Indian Outfits As They Jet Off To Ayodhya

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony for the Ram Mandir will take place in Ayodhya on January 22. Ahead of the event, several celebrities made their way to the city to attend the ceremony. Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted at Mumbai airport as they left for Ayodhya in the wee hours of Monday.

They were joined by the director Rohit Shetty on this holy trip. Alia was seen dressed in a light blue saree, which she paired with a matching blouse and potli. Ranbir, on the other hand, also went Desi and opted for an ivory dhoti kurta for the Ram Mandir ceremony.

Jackie Shroff heads to Ayodhya

Jackie Shroff also made his way to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The actor was seen reaching the Kalina airport in Mumbai to take a flight to Ayodhya on Monday. As usual, the actor was spotted with a plant in his hand.

Jackie Shroff, along with his son Tiger, has also received an invitation to the Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony in Ayodhya. Taking to Instagram, Jackie shared a string of pictures, which he captioned, "We are blessed to be a part of the most auspicious Shri Ram JanmBhoomi Mandir Praan-Pratishtha Ceremony on 22nd January at Ayodhya. Grateful to each and every one who is involved and has contributed since so many decades, to bring this historical day in the lives of us Indians. Thanks to the respected Dignitaries of the incredible organization..RSS, Shri Sunil Ambekar ji, Shri Ajay Mudpe ji and our dear friend Mahaveer Jain who visited and graced our home with the Auspicious invitation!"