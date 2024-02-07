Advertisement

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal are reportedly in talks to star together in an upcoming film. While there is no official confirmation of the news yet, media reports suggest that casting for the new Sanjay Leela Bhansali film is underway and the actors are top contenders for the project. The reports suggest that the script is based on a love story.

A source close to the development told Pinkvilla about Alia, Ranbir and Vicky collaborating on a film together. If the news is true, it would be the first film to star the three actors together. While Alia Bhatt has shared the screen with Vicky in Raazi and with Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra, Ranbir and Vicky have never featured in a film together.

A file photo fo Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vickt Kaushal | Image: ANI

The source told the publication that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is looking to cast for a love story that is not Inshallah, the film by the director that was previously shelved. A source told the publication, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been very keen to take a step back from the period drama’s with an intense tone. He has been looking to make a love story, and this subject has been at the back of his mind for a while now. SLB feels this is the best time to make a love story and is very excited to tap this genre.”

Alia Bhatt has already signed the film, while Ranbir Kapoor is in advanced talks

Pinkvilla has also reported that the filmmaker was keen on casting Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor for the parts. The film’s plot narrates the life of two couples. The publication says, “Both Ranbir and Alia heard the narration and loved what they heard. While Alia has already signed the dotted lines, the talks with Ranbir are in the advanced stages”

File photos of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal | Image: Instagram

The source also stated that Vicky Kaushal, who has never collaborated with Bhansali before, is looking forward to the opportunity. The sources said, “Vicky is of course excited to come on board SLB’s film and is figuring out his dates for the later part of the year. Once the dates are sorted, he will sign the dotted lines. Vicky has loved the subject.” The filmmaker or the actors are yet to react to the reports.