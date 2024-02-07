English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 24th, 2024 at 14:02 IST

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal To Unite For Sanjay Leela Bhansali Film? | REPORTS

As per media reports, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal have been roped in for a new film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal
File photos of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal are reportedly in talks to star together in an upcoming film. While there is no official confirmation of the news yet, media reports suggest that casting for the new Sanjay Leela Bhansali film is underway and the actors are top contenders for the project. The reports suggest that the script is based on a love story.

Alia Bhatt to share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal?

A source close to the development told Pinkvilla about Alia, Ranbir and Vicky collaborating on a film together. If the news is true, it would be the first film to star the three actors together. While Alia Bhatt has shared the screen with Vicky in Raazi and with Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra, Ranbir and Vicky have never featured in a film together. 

A file photo fo Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vickt Kaushal | Image: ANI 

The source told the publication that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is looking to cast for a love story that is not Inshallah, the film by the director that was previously shelved. A source told the publication, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been very keen to take a step back from the period drama’s with an intense tone. He has been looking to make a love story, and this subject has been at the back of his mind for a while now. SLB feels this is the best time to make a love story and is very excited to tap this genre.” 

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt has already signed the film, while Ranbir Kapoor is in advanced talks

Pinkvilla has also reported that the filmmaker was keen on casting Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor for the parts. The film’s plot narrates the life of two couples. The publication says, “Both Ranbir and Alia heard the narration and loved what they heard. While Alia has already signed the dotted lines, the talks with Ranbir are in the advanced stages” 

Advertisement
File photos of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal | Image: Instagram 

The source also stated that Vicky Kaushal, who has never collaborated with Bhansali before, is looking forward to the opportunity. The sources said, “Vicky is of course excited to come on board SLB’s film and is figuring out his dates for the later part of the year. Once the dates are sorted, he will sign the dotted lines. Vicky has loved the subject.” The filmmaker or the actors are yet to react to the reports. 

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 24th, 2024 at 14:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

2 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

19 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

19 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

19 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Photo: Sid-Kiara 1st Wedding Anniversary Post Is All About Companionship

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  2. BREAKING: 5 Earthquakes Jolt Vietnam in a Span of One Hour

    World12 minutes ago

  3. Delhi Court summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

    Videos13 minutes ago

  4. Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet At Dune 2 Premiere

    Web Stories16 minutes ago

  5. Viral' Bus Driver Sharmila Faces Cybercrime Case

    India News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement