Updated February 16th, 2024 at 19:24 IST

Alia Bhatt On Being Behind The Camera: I Don't Think I Fit Every Part

Alia Bhatt has established her name are one of the undeniably foremost names in Bollywood. She however, does not feel that every role is written for her.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt | Image:aliaabhatt/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
2023 marked a keynote year in Alia Bhatt's professional life. Not only did the actress mark her Hollywood acting debut but also officially walked the Met Gala red carpet for her very first time. Alia however, is not one to be stuck up over always having the spotlight on her. In a recent interview, the actress, producer and entrepreneur opened up about embracing different roles behind the camera.

Alia Bhatt on embracing her roles behind the camera


For the unversed, besides being an actress, Alia also has her own production house Eternal Sunshine Productions. Speaking to Pinkvilla about how she decides when to be in front of the camera and when to take a back seat, the actress revealed that the first question she asks herself is if she fits the part - something that is not always true, Alia clarified. She further added how she applies this rationale, not just to herself but also to the cast she is starring along side. 

She said, "Do you fit the part? That's the most important question. I don't think I fit every part, you know, so sometimes...and I'm working on a lot of stuff right now, which I'm not acting in. In fact, that I see other mainstream actresses in as well while we are creating them. I'm like, 'Oh, this will be great for this one'...or actors...So, I am actually somebody who, something that very naturally happens, even when I am in a film, I don't look at it only from my character's point of view. So how is everybody sitting in this? So yeah, are you right for the part?"

Alia Bhatt recently featured in an awareness video linked to her upcoming production


Alia Bhatt featured in a brief awareness video, in relation to her upcoming production, Poacher. Alia's production house, Eternal Sunshine, is among the three production houses bankrolling the Malayalam language crime drama. It is based on true events uncovering the largest ivory poaching ring in India.

Though Alia starred in the awareness video for Poacher, she will not be featuring in the series itself, proving the point the actress recently made. Poacher instead features an ensemble cast of Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Kani Kusruti, Ranjitha Menon,and Maala Parvathi. Poacher will stream on Amazon Prime Video, starting February 23. 

Published February 16th, 2024 at 19:24 IST

