Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh Begin Preparation For YRF Spyverse Movie? Viral Photo Suggests So

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh are all set to share screen space in the upcoming Yash Raj Films (YRF) spyverse movie. While the film’s release is much awaited, not much has been revealed about the project as yet. In the latest developments, a new photo of the actresses doing rounds on the internet has piqued the audience's interest in the upcoming film.

Are Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh preparing for the YRF movie?

On May 2 a photo of Alia Bhatt and Sharvari from the gym began doing rounds on social media. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that both actresses were training in the same gym with the same instructor. Social media speculations suggest that they were preparing for their role in the movie.

looks like alia and sharvari started prepping for yrf film 🔥 @aliaa08 pic.twitter.com/FEKfqrWpe6 — Khushi🕊️ (@khushilovesaloo)

In the photo Alia could be seen in her workout attire teamed with a matching black jacket. The Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress also posed in her gym attire and even struck a ‘ready to fight’ pose. Sharing the photos, a fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Looks like Alia and Sharvari started prepping for YRF film.”

Alia Bhatt-Sharvari Wagh to lead first female spy movie by YRF



A file photo of Alia Bhatt | Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

In the upcoming yet-untitled film, Alia plays a female agent, directed by YRF’s homegrown director Shiv Rawail, reportedly. Sharvari is paired with Alia as a super agent on a mission. The film is touted to be the most ambitious action movie in India led by a female protagonist. The yet-untitled film will be the seventh film of YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3 and War 2. The film is reportedly set to go on floors later this year. As per industry chatter, Bobby Deol too has joined the movie. An official announcement with more details about the movie is awaited.