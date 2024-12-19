Published 20:25 IST, December 19th 2024
Alia Bhatt Subtly Shuts Down Trolls Attacking Ranbir For Ignoring Her At Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Alia Bhatt defended her husband Ranbir Kapoor against heavy online trolling by liking a post that shows his caring side for the actress.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have come out as a power couple of B-town. The couple often becomes the centre of attention but not in a positive light. Despite fans love to watch their chemistry, in real life, they term the Animal actor as misogynist for not being gentlemanly and supportive of his wife Alia. Lately, a video of the couple went viral on the internet that shows Ranbir ignoring Alia at Raj Kapoor’s 100th birth anniversary celebration. Amid this, a fan page dedicated to Alia shared a video defending Ranbir and showing his sides that people "don't post". And guess what who reacted to the video, none other than Alia Bhatt.
Alia Bhatt shuts the troll with a simple Like button on Instagram
The video shared by a fan page shows Ranbir taking good care of Alia and not roaming with her at the venue hand-in-hand. “The side of Ranbir that social media doesn’t show, they cut a 2-sec clip out of context and run a whole lot of negative PR with it. Meanwhile, this is the reality. It’s crazy to me how easily people can be fooled," read the caption. Soon after the video was posted, Alia noticed and liked the clip, seemingly shutting down the trolls.
The couple's remarks in interviews are often misconstructed, leading to misunderstandings between the fans.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are busy preparing for Love & War
A few days ago, the couple's photo from the sets went viral showing them preparing for the shot in a retro look. It will be their second movie together after Brahmastra. Love & War is second to all three actors Ranbir, Alia and Vicky in several ways. Second collaboration between Ranbir and Vicky; and Vicky and Alia. Ranbir and Alia's second movie with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after Saawariya and Gangubai Kathiawadi. However, it is the first movie for Vicky with SLB. The movie will release in March 2026.
