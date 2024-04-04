×

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 21:14 IST

Alia Bhatt To Play A Jazz Singer In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War?

Alia Bhatt has had a stupendous few months, having seen through the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani followed by her National Film Award win.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt | Image:aliaabhatt/Instagram
  • 2 min read
Alia Bhatt is currently in the midst of juggling between her roles in front of and behind the camera. Though Alia has not had a release this year thus far, she served as an executive producer through her own banner, Eternal Sunshine Productions, for Malayalam language series Poacher. Earlier this year, she was felicitated with her first National Film Award for her work in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. Currently in the works, is her own production, Jigra, followed by Bhansali's Love and War.

Details revealed for Alia Bhatt's role in Love and War


Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, currently in its initial stages, will mark the on-screen reunion of real-life couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, post their first film together, Brahmastra - Part One: Shiva. Also set to star, her Raazi co-star Vicky Kaushal, a Peeping Moon report has suggested that Alia will be essaying the role of a Jazz artist in the film.

The source quoted in the report shared, "Love & War is a timeless story that delves into themes of love, loyalty, sacrifice, and the repercussions of relationship decisions. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia, and Vicky Kaushal play complex characters grappling with emotional turmoil while navigating their complicated circumstances. While the character details of the male leads are kept under wraps, Alia will be seen taking the mic to portray a jazz artist, and she's extremely excited to play such a character after crooning songs in her movies, Highway and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Hers is an emotionally conflicted role and could very well become her most complex character in her filmography".

What we know about Love and War so far


Things have been kept extremely tight lipped about Love and War thus far. Conjecture and media reports suggest that the film will feature a love triangle set against the backdrop of war. Much like Bhansali's other keynote productions, the film will in all likelihood be a period drama riding high on an emotional quotient.

The aforementioned report further suggests that the film is being mounted as a spiritual homage to Raj Kapoor's Sangam (1964). The film is eyeing a release over Christmas of 2025. 

Published April 4th, 2024 at 21:14 IST

