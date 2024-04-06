×

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 22:02 IST

Alia Bhatt To Play An Indian Princess In Disney Film? Filmmaker Gurinder Chadha Reacts

Alia Bhatt was reported to play the role of an Indian princess in a movie by Disney. The project was reportedly directed by Bend It Like Beckham fame Gurinder.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt | Image:aliaabhatt/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Alia Bhatt was reported to play a pivotal role in an upcoming Disney movie. The actress was reported to play the role of an Indian princess. As per reports, filmmaker Gurinder Chadha, known for directing Bend It Like Beckham, was roped in to helm the movie. However, Gurinder has now rubbished all such reports. 

Alia Bhatt-Gurinder Chadha to collaborate on some other project- not a Disney movie 

Rubbishing all reports of Alia Bhatt being considered for a Disney movie, Gurinder Chadha took to her X (formerly Twitter) to issue a clarification. The director shared an article talking about the same and claimed that it is not true. However, she also noted that she is in talks with the Raazi actress, but for some other movie. 

A screengrab of Gurinder's post | Image: X 

Gurinder wrote in her post, ”This is not true. Not sure where this started. The script is still in the works. Alia and I had a meeting bout another project and I attended her charity gala recently.” Gurinder Chadha attended the HOPE Gala in London which was hosted by Alia. The gala marked the actress’s debut in hosting a charity event. 

Details revealed for Alia Bhatt's role in Love and War


Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, currently in its initial stages, will mark the on-screen reunion of real-life couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, post their first film together, Brahmastra - Part One: Shiva. Also set to star, her Raazi co-star Vicky Kaushal, a Peeping Moon report has suggested that Alia will be essaying the role of a Jazz artist in the film.

The source quoted in the report shared, "Love & War is a timeless story that delves into themes of love, loyalty, sacrifice, and the repercussions of relationship decisions. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia, and Vicky Kaushal play complex characters grappling with emotional turmoil while navigating their complicated circumstances. While the character details of the male leads are kept under wraps, Alia will be seen taking the mic to portray a jazz artist, and she's extremely excited to play such a character after crooning songs in her movies, Highway and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Hers is an emotionally conflicted role and could very well become the most complex character in her filmography".

Published April 6th, 2024 at 22:02 IST

