Updated April 7th, 2024 at 13:40 IST

Alia Bhatt To Play Disney Princess In Gurinder Chadha's Film? Director Reacts

It was speculated that Alia Bhatt will be playing the role of an Indian Princess in Gurinder Chadha's next film backed by Disney.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt | Image:X
  • 2 min read
Alia Bhatt who was recently in London to host her HOPE Gala. During her visit, the actress met Bend It Like Beckham and Bride & Prejudice director Gurinder Chadha. Upon her meeting with the filmmaker, there were reports that the actress is going to play the role of an Indian princess in Disney's upcoming film directed by Chadha. Now, the filmmaker has finally reacted to the reports.

Gurinder Chadha reacts to Alia playing a princess in her film

On April 6, filmmaker Gurinder Chadha took to her official X handle to put a full stop to the rumours surrounding her meeting with Alia Bhatt. Sharing an article that claimed Alia Bhatt is set to star in Gurinder Chadha's film backed by Disney, she wrote, "This is NOT TRUE. NOT SURE WHERE THIS STARTED.  THE SCRIPT IS STILL IN THE WORKS. ALIA AND I HAD A MEETING BOUT ANOTHER PROJECT AND I ATTENDED HER CHARITY GALA RECENTLY."

What did the report claim?

According to the shared report by Gurinder Chadha, a source told Mid-Day that the filmmaker and Alia Bhatt have been in talks for a while. It was claimed that the actor-director duo are all set to collaborate on an original musical inspired by a dynamic princess from Indian history. It was also claimed that the film has been written by Chadha.

What's more for Alia Bhatt?

Alia Bhatt, who was last seen in the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, is allset to collaborate with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the second time after the 2022 film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress will be seen in the film Love & War opposite her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor and Raazi co-star Vicky Kaushal.

He is also part of a female-centric spy-thriller backed by Yash Raj Films. Alia will also be seen in the film Jigra, which will also feature The Archies actor Vedang Raina. 

Published April 7th, 2024 at 13:40 IST

