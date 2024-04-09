Advertisement

Alka Yagnik, who is known for her songs Ek Do Teen, Chamma Chamma, Choli Ke Peeche, Tip Tip Barsa Paani, Chura Ke Dil Mera, and Dekha Tujhe Toh among many others songs, was one of the sought-after playback singer in the 90s. The veteran singer who enjoys a massive fan following for her excellent singing skills, recently revealed how much she was paid in the 90s. She claimed her pay package was in peanuts.

Alka Yagnik on pay parity back in 90s

Alka Yagnik was the latest guest on Bollywood Bubble's Melody Tale. During her interview, she was asked if she faced any pay parity in the 90s like the actors, Alka said, they earned love and respect from fans and not money.

She said, "I won’t say anything about the pay difference between a male and a female singer. But our pay package was in peanuts. In the 90s we sang plenty of songs but we were not paid well. It was neither during the concerts nor during recordings."

Alka compares her pay cheque with new-age singers

In the same interview, the veteran actress added, "But it is different in today’s time because it’s huge (the pay package of a singer). I feel that our lot in the 90s has earned a lot of name and respect, lots of songs and credibility, everything. We have not earned that much in pay package-wise like the new singers because now the scale has become very different."



What do we know about Alka Yagnik?

In a career spanning 3 decades, Alka Yagnik has recorded over 20,000 songs in 25 different languages including Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Telugu, Nepali, Oriya, Punjabi, and Assamese among others. She has two National Film Awards and International Indian Film Academy Awards.

Critically, the 58-year-old singer is considered the third greatest Indian female singer after Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle.

