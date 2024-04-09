×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 21:19 IST

Alka Yagnik Opens Up On Recreation Of Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai For Tabu, Kareena, Kriti Starrer Crew

Alka Yagnik has broken her silence on the recreation of her 1993 song Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai for the Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon starrer movie Crew.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Veteran singer Alka Yagnik attended the bash in a violet suit set.
Veteran singer Alka Yagnik | Image:Veteran singer Alka Yagnik
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Alka Yagnik and Ila Arun’s iconic 1990s song Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai was recreated for the recent comedy film Crew, starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The song was met with an overwhelmingly positive response from the audience. Days after the release, Alka Yagnik has commented on remaking the song. She shared that the original song, created for Sanjay Dutt starrer Khalnayak (1993), is still met with a lot of love and people request her to sing it in concerts. 

Alka Yagnik says Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai is still her song, her voice

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Alka Yagnik commented that Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai is one of her more popular songs and it is still played. The singer commented that the new version of the song has some rap in it, which she said, is a ‘new trend’ and she is okay with it. She also appreciated that the song was a hit. 


Alka said, “The song is the same, it is very popular. It was widely played before and it’s still widely played. I said it’s my song, it’s still in my voice… the remix, baj raha hai bajne do, acha hi hai (it’s playing, let them play, it’s good). It’s a hit song. They have added some rap to it. Let it be, such is the trend.” She asserted that wherever she goes the audience requests her to play the song. 

Alka Yagnik recalls being confident that Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai will ‘make news’ 

In the same conversation, Alka Yagnik recalled the fun time she spent while recording the original song. She shared that she knew that even though it is a ‘naughty song’, the makers would handle the visuals well. She argued, “We were laughing so much when we were recording the song. It was so much fun. It was a live recording, we recorded it together.” 

A file photo of Alka Yagnik | Image: Alka Yagnik/Instagram 

Talking about the lyrics of the song, she mentioned that she was confident that the song video would be treated well. She reasoned, “Because Subhash (Ghai) ji was handling the song, Laxmikant Pyarelal gave the music, Anand Bakshi wrote the lyrics, Madhuri was on the screen. The entire lot was very responsible. So I knew that aesthetically they would handle it well. Which was a fact, they handled it very cutely.” She also shared that she was sure the song would “make news” back then. 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published April 9th, 2024 at 21:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Will Kejriwal Get Relief?

Will Kejriwal Get Relief

6 minutes ago
Veteran singer Alka Yagnik attended the bash in a violet suit set.

Alka On Song Remake

8 minutes ago
PBKS vs SRH

IPL 2024, PBKS vs SRH

10 minutes ago
Raj Thackeray

Raj Thackeray

12 minutes ago
Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan

Israel Ambassador to UN

12 minutes ago
transgender

Transgender Hemangi Sakhi

14 minutes ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat’s Advice On Love

31 minutes ago
Government stake sale collection

Stake sale at Gland Pharm

34 minutes ago
Priyamani

Priyamani On Actresses

41 minutes ago
Imad Wasim, Babar Azam, and Muhammad Amir

Amir & Imad return

44 minutes ago
Alka Yagnik

Alka On Pay Parity

an hour ago
Delhi Rain

Skymet weather prediction

an hour ago
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh

an hour ago
Axis Bank is ranked fifth among the top 5 banking shares. The bank's asset quality improved in the December quarter as its gross non-performing assets came in at 1.58 per cent as against 1.73 per cent in the previous quarter.

Bain Capital exit Axis

an hour ago
UFC 300, Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill

UFC 300 Full Fight Card

an hour ago
IRB Infrastructure

Govt's record highway

an hour ago
Watch EAM S Jaishankar's Biggest Pre-election Interview With Arnab Goswami At 8 PM And 10 PM Only on Nation Wants to Know

Jaishankar

an hour ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Shooting For BB3

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 7 Arrested, Along With Owners Of Shop, For Selling Beef Samosa in Guj

    India News6 hours ago

  2. Hyderabad: Out on Bail, Murder Accused Stabbed 12 Times, Dies

    India News6 hours ago

  3. 'Needed at any cost': Calls made to select Indian Star for T20 WC

    Sports 7 hours ago

  4. BREAKING: ED Makes 3rd Arrest in Money Laundering Case Against Soren

    India News8 hours ago

  5. PM Modi Takes 'Muslim League' Jibe At Congress' Manifesto Again

    Lok Sabha Elections9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo