Alka Yagnik and Ila Arun’s iconic 1990s song Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai was recreated for the recent comedy film Crew, starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The song was met with an overwhelmingly positive response from the audience. Days after the release, Alka Yagnik has commented on remaking the song. She shared that the original song, created for Sanjay Dutt starrer Khalnayak (1993), is still met with a lot of love and people request her to sing it in concerts.

Alka Yagnik says Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai is still her song, her voice

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Alka Yagnik commented that Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai is one of her more popular songs and it is still played. The singer commented that the new version of the song has some rap in it, which she said, is a ‘new trend’ and she is okay with it. She also appreciated that the song was a hit.



Alka said, “The song is the same, it is very popular. It was widely played before and it’s still widely played. I said it’s my song, it’s still in my voice… the remix, baj raha hai bajne do, acha hi hai (it’s playing, let them play, it’s good). It’s a hit song. They have added some rap to it. Let it be, such is the trend.” She asserted that wherever she goes the audience requests her to play the song.

Alka Yagnik recalls being confident that Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai will ‘make news’

In the same conversation, Alka Yagnik recalled the fun time she spent while recording the original song. She shared that she knew that even though it is a ‘naughty song’, the makers would handle the visuals well. She argued, “We were laughing so much when we were recording the song. It was so much fun. It was a live recording, we recorded it together.”

A file photo of Alka Yagnik | Image: Alka Yagnik/Instagram

Talking about the lyrics of the song, she mentioned that she was confident that the song video would be treated well. She reasoned, “Because Subhash (Ghai) ji was handling the song, Laxmikant Pyarelal gave the music, Anand Bakshi wrote the lyrics, Madhuri was on the screen. The entire lot was very responsible. So I knew that aesthetically they would handle it well. Which was a fact, they handled it very cutely.” She also shared that she was sure the song would “make news” back then.

