Published 20:05 IST, July 25th 2024
Amid Divorce Rumours Aishwarya Rai's Old Slam Book Entry Of Keeping 'Sorrows' To Herself Goes Viral
An old entry made by Aishwarya Rai revealing several aspects of her life has found its way on the internet amid rumours of her divorce with Abhishek Bachchan.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan | Image: aishwaryaraibachchan_arb/instagram
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
20:05 IST, July 25th 2024