Chakda Xpress is an unreleased film starring Anushka Sharma as the main lead. The biographical sport drama film went into production in June 2022 and was completed by December 2022. However, since the completion of the film, fans have been awaiting an update on the film but makers failed to provide one. Amid suspence surrounding the project, a video of Anushka from the sets of the movie has gone viral.

Anushka Sharma's video from Chakda 'Xpress sets goes viral

Chakda Xpress was going to mark Anushka Sharma's comeback to showbiz. However, the film has reportedly hit a roadblock and will not release on Netflix anytime soon. Amid no update of the film by the makers, a video fo Anushka Sharma from the sets of the film has gone viral. The video was posted by former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami on her Instagram handle on the occasion of Anushka's birthday. In the video, Anushka can be seen donning the Indian jersey and saying, "Don't you worry. Today, I made my name on the jersey, and tomorrow, I will make my own identity." Meanwhile, Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket.

Is Chakda 'Xpress going to release anytime soon?

Netflix held a large event to announce its movie slate for the year, and Chakda Xpress was not mentioned anywhere on the list.

It was reported that the film had hit a stumbling block due to budget constraints and creative disagreements. As per media reports, it was revealed that both parties had mutually agreed to end their partnership. According to reports, the OTT platform was dissatisfied with the project's progress. At this time, the film is still in the cans, and the filmmakers are looking for a new platform to release it.