Updated March 27th, 2024 at 13:09 IST

Amit Sharma On Facing Challenges While Shooting Maidaan During Pandemic: A Lot Of Frustration...

Filmmaker Amit Sharma recently shed light on the challenges he and his team had to encounter during the making of Maidaan featuring Ajay Devgn.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Amit Sharma with Ajay Devgn
Amit Sharma with Ajay Devgn | Image:X
Filmmaker Amit Ravindernath Sharma is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Maidaan with Ajay Devgn. For the unversed, the film has faced several challenges over the years and after multiple delays, it will hit the big screens on April 10. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Amit shed light on the challenges he and his team had to encounter during the making of Maidaan.

Amit Sharma opens up about the challenges faced during Maidaan shoot

During the interview, Maidaan director Amit Ravindernath Sharma spoke about the challenges he had to face during the film's extensive journey over the years. He said, "When the film started, I didn't think it would be such a long journey. But Covid was the biggest factor that halted the shooting of the film, then it started again, then stopped again, and then started again. So challenges were there."

However, the filmmaker kept his faith and said, "A lot of frustration was there. But I believe everything has its right time, even the right time for release, and I think that time has come for this film, the right time for it to be released."

Amit Sharma talks about the production process of Maidaan

Talking about the production process of Maidaan, Amit Sharma revealed, "We had started shooting in August 2019, and by February 2020, we had completed 65% of the film, with some scenes and matches remaining. The matches were international matches, and the players participating were traveling from outside. That's when the lockdown was imposed."

He continued, "All the players had arrived, and just three days before the shooting was scheduled to begin, the lockdown was announced starting March 24. We thought we would wait for the 14-day quarantine period to end and then resume shooting, but that didn't happen because lockdown went on for long. So, shooting the football scenes at that time was a big challenge."

Maidaan stars Ajay Devgn as Syed Abdul Rahim, a man who dedicated his life to football, bringing immense pride to India. Along with Ajay, the film features Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh in pivotal roles.

Published March 27th, 2024 at 13:09 IST

