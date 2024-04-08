×

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 22:18 IST

Amit Sharma Reacts To Maidaan Being Comapred To Chak De! India: The Story And Style...

Amit Sharma recently spoke in length about Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan. He shared his opinion about the film being compared to Chak De! India.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Amit Sharma with Ajay Devgn
Amit Sharma with Ajay Devgn | Image:X
  • 2 min read
Amit Sharma, who is gearing up for the release of his sports drama Maidaan, recently reacted to the film's comparison to the 2007 film Chak De India. Amit Sharma's film is a biopic on the legendary football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who in his leadership brought two medals for India during the Asian Games. During his tenure as the manager of the Indian national football team, India got the title of 'Brazil Of Asia' for its outstanding football team.

Meanwhile, Chak De India is a fictional story which revolves around a former hockey champion who in his leadership prepares a hopeless girl's hockey team to represent India at the global level and win the world championship.

What did Amit Sharma have to say about Maidaan being compared to Chak De! India?

After the makers dropped the trailer of Maidaan, many drew parallels between the two films. However, now the filmmaker has reacted to the same.

In an interview with the PTI, Amit Sharma said, "The difference between ‘Chak De! India’ and ‘Maidaan’ is that while it was a fictional story, this is a true story. If you talk about the dream of a man who is trying to bring glory to India through sports, that emotion is the same. But everyone will have the same emotion, it is there in ’83’ as well."

He added, "The emotion is same, but the story and style are different. This story is different from ‘Chak De! India’ because the sports are different, however emotion wise it is the same, but the emotional journey of this person is different, the story is different.”

What do we know about Maidaan?

Maidaan starring Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Rudranil Ghosh among others has been in the making since 2019. The film witnessed a delay multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and cyclone Nisarga. It was first scheduled to release in June of 2022 and then in June of 2023, both times it was postponed.

The film was finally promoted to be released on April 10 this year, however, now the makers have planned to release the film a day later on April 11, while the paid previews for the film will begin on April 10, 6 pm onwards.

Published April 8th, 2024 at 22:18 IST

Whatsapp logo