Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 08:01 IST

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan Jet Off To Ayodhya To Attend Ram Mandir Inauguration

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were spotted at the Mumbai airport. The father-son duo will be attending the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya today.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Abhhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan
A file photo of Abhhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were among the celebrities who are invited to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. The father-son duo were spotted departing from the Mumbai airport on January 22, They will be partaking in the Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya later today. Madhuri Dixit, her husband Sriram Nene, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and director Rohit Shetty were also spotted leaving from Mumbai.   

Amitabh Bachchan, and Abhishek Bachchan jet off to Ayodhya

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan among many other stars has arrived at Ayodhya to attend the pran pratishtha ceremony of Ram Mandir today. The actor was sported wearing a white and white pajama set, paired with a grey waistcoat and shawl. He was accompanied by his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan, who kept it casual and was seen wearing a hoodie.

Apart from Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek, star couples like Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit, and Sriram Nene were spotted at the airport. Actors Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, and Rishab Shetty among other south celebs will also be seen attending the ceremony.

What do we know about the pran pratishtha ceremony?

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be held today in Ayodhta amid tight security. The historic ritual of Lord Ram's pran pratishtha will take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath among other saints and distinguished guests.

The ceremony will be marked by a dazzling musical event titled Mangal Dhwani. The music event will be staged at 10 am. The pran pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Temple will be held at 12:30 pm.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 07:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

11 minutes ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

12 minutes ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

13 minutes ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

22 minutes ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

21 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

21 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

21 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Biden Forgets Name of Hamas During Truce Deal Speech

    World9 minutes ago

  2. Japan is the new Disneyland of global activism

    Business News13 minutes ago

  3. After Losing NCP Symbol to Ajit, Sharad Pawar Gets New Name For Faction

    Politics News13 minutes ago

  4. Power Grid Corp of India's Q3 profit rises after demand surge

    Business News13 minutes ago

  5. ControlZ raises $3 million led by 9 Unicorn, Venture Catalysts

    Business News18 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement