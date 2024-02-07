Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan Jet Off To Ayodhya To Attend Ram Mandir Inauguration

Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were among the celebrities who are invited to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. The father-son duo were spotted departing from the Mumbai airport on January 22, They will be partaking in the Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya later today. Madhuri Dixit, her husband Sriram Nene, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and director Rohit Shetty were also spotted leaving from Mumbai.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan among many other stars has arrived at Ayodhya to attend the pran pratishtha ceremony of Ram Mandir today. The actor was sported wearing a white and white pajama set, paired with a grey waistcoat and shawl. He was accompanied by his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan, who kept it casual and was seen wearing a hoodie.

Apart from Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek, star couples like Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit, and Sriram Nene were spotted at the airport. Actors Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, and Rishab Shetty among other south celebs will also be seen attending the ceremony.

What do we know about the pran pratishtha ceremony?

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be held today in Ayodhta amid tight security. The historic ritual of Lord Ram's pran pratishtha will take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath among other saints and distinguished guests.

The ceremony will be marked by a dazzling musical event titled Mangal Dhwani. The music event will be staged at 10 am. The pran pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Temple will be held at 12:30 pm.

