Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan is currently gearing up for the release of his big banner project, Kalki 2898 AD. Ahead of the same, he was conferred with the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award. While Big B's fans are celebrating his new achievement, the megastar, on the contrary, believes he does not ‘deserve’ such recognition. The actor expressed his feelings in his daily blog on Tumblr.

Amitabh Bachchan on shying away from Lifetime Achievement accolades

Amitabh Bachchan was recently felicitated with the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award. Though the actor accepted the same with humility, he later took to his Tumblr blog - a site for his near-daily unfiltered musings - to reflect on how lifetime achievement awards are something he has always shied away from. He also shared how he simply does not yet feel deserving enough, to be felicitated with an award of such high stature.

Advertisement

His blog post read, ".. and the grace and reverence of the Mangeshkar Family .. and the privilege to be honoured by the Award that carries the name of the jewel of the nation - Lata Mangeshkar ..A Lifetime Achievement Award .. one that I ever shy away from .. not deserving of any such recognition .. but ..when in the presence of such immense tradition and culture and values .. we are blessed ..

to accept blessings is a boon ..and I feel blessed .."

Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Kalki 2898 AD

Amitabh Bachchan will soon be commencing his year at the movies with Nag Ashwin's much-awaited sci-fi mythological extravaganza, Kalki 2898 AD. A recent rush, shared by the makers, revealed Amitabh Bachchan to be essaying the role of Ashwatthama in the Prabhas starrer. One of the central figures from the Hindu epic, Mahabharata, Ashwatthama was the son of Dronancharya. He was condemned to an unending life of mortality.

Advertisement

From the 𝐁𝐈𝐆𝐆𝐄𝐒𝐓 battle of the previous Yuga, to the 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐋 battle of the present Yuga.



Introducing the legendary @SrBachchan as immortal 'ASHWATTHAMA' from #Kalki2898AD.



- https://t.co/etSSON1g3L@ikamalhaasan #Prabhas @deepikapadukone @nagashwin7@DishPatani… — Kalki 2898 AD (@Kalki2898AD)

Kalki 2898 AD is scheduled to release in theatres on May 9. Persistent media reports, however, strongly suggest that the makers will be pushing ahead the same to avoid an overlap with Andhra Pradesh's polling dates, set for May 13.