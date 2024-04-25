Updated April 25th, 2024 at 20:58 IST
Amitabh Bachchan Believes He Is 'Not Deserving' Of Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award
Amitabh Bachchan was recently conferred with the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award. The actor, however, does not believe he is deserving of the same.
Amitabh Bachchan is currently gearing up for the release of his big banner project, Kalki 2898 AD. Ahead of the same, he was conferred with the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award. While Big B's fans are celebrating his new achievement, the megastar, on the contrary, believes he does not ‘deserve’ such recognition. The actor expressed his feelings in his daily blog on Tumblr.
Amitabh Bachchan on shying away from Lifetime Achievement accolades
Amitabh Bachchan was recently felicitated with the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award. Though the actor accepted the same with humility, he later took to his Tumblr blog - a site for his near-daily unfiltered musings - to reflect on how lifetime achievement awards are something he has always shied away from. He also shared how he simply does not yet feel deserving enough, to be felicitated with an award of such high stature.
His blog post read, ".. and the grace and reverence of the Mangeshkar Family .. and the privilege to be honoured by the Award that carries the name of the jewel of the nation - Lata Mangeshkar ..A Lifetime Achievement Award .. one that I ever shy away from .. not deserving of any such recognition .. but ..when in the presence of such immense tradition and culture and values .. we are blessed ..
to accept blessings is a boon ..and I feel blessed .."
Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Kalki 2898 AD
Amitabh Bachchan will soon be commencing his year at the movies with Nag Ashwin's much-awaited sci-fi mythological extravaganza, Kalki 2898 AD. A recent rush, shared by the makers, revealed Amitabh Bachchan to be essaying the role of Ashwatthama in the Prabhas starrer. One of the central figures from the Hindu epic, Mahabharata, Ashwatthama was the son of Dronancharya. He was condemned to an unending life of mortality.
Kalki 2898 AD is scheduled to release in theatres on May 9. Persistent media reports, however, strongly suggest that the makers will be pushing ahead the same to avoid an overlap with Andhra Pradesh's polling dates, set for May 13.
