Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan recently re-visited the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. On February 9, the megastar arrived at the newly constructed Ram temple in Ayodhya. He had previously attended the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in January.

Amitabh Bachchan says faith brought him to Ram Mandir again

On February 10, a day after his Ram temple visit, actor Amitabh Bachchan took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share a photo of himself. In the photo, the Piku actor was seen bowing his head down in devotion. The new Ram Lalla idol can also be seen clearly in the photo.

T 4916 - जय श्री राम 🚩

आस्था ने फिर बुलाया, और खींचे चले गये हम pic.twitter.com/FoqCdG5zIb — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 10, 2024

In the photo, Amitabh Bachchan could be seen in a white kurta pjayama which he teamed with an orange jacket. Sharing the photo online, the actor wrote in the caption, “T 4916 - जय श्री राम 🚩 आस्था ने फिर बुलाया, और खींचे चले गये हम (Jai Shree Ram Faith called again, and we pulled her along.).” Photo of the actor is now doing rounds on social media.

Amitabh Bachchan offers prayers at the newly inaugurated temple

Amitabh Bachchan on Friday, February 9, paid a visit to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. A video has been doing the rounds on the internet in which Big B is seen exiting the temple amidst heavy security. He donned a white kurta pyjama for his visit.

The actor had previously attended the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ram Temple in Ayodhya was held on January 22. He was accompanied by his son, Abhishek Bachchan to the event. Significantly, the Piku actor bought a 10,000-square-foot plot in Ayodhya a few days ahead of the Pran Pratistha ceremony.

When Amitabh Bachchan shared photos from Pran Pratishtha ceremony

After the conclusion of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, Amitabh Bachchan took to X on January 23 to share a couple of photos from his darshan at the Ram Mandir. He also posed with the idol of Ram Lalla with folded hands as he offered his prayers. Sharing the photos, he wrote, "Bolo Siya Pati Ramchandra Ki Jai (sic)."