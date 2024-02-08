Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 22:25 IST

Amitabh Bachchan Is The 'Shahenshah' Of Real Estate, Owns Properties Across Globe

Amitabh Bachchan has bought a 10,000 square feet plot for around ₹14.5 crore in Ayodhya. He also owns several properties across the globe.

Republic Entertainment Desk
A file photo of Amitabh Bachchan
A file photo of Amitabh Bachchan | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Amitabh Bachchan has bought a plot in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, where the Ram Temple is set to open its doors later this month on January 22. The land, which is just 15 minutes away from the temple, is reportedly spread across 10,000 sqft and costs ₹14.5 crore. Big B's new property has found its place in the costliest properties owned by him.

A look at Amitabh Bachchan's properties and their whopping price

Apart from acting, Amitabh Bachchan has been in the news for investing in real estate properties and being a proud owner of multiple properties across the country. Starting with his Juhu house Prateeksha, the first house of the Bachchan family. It was bought by Big B's family in Juhu-Vile Parle, where the actor's parents lived Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan. A few months ago, the grand bungalow was in the news as it was reported that Big B had gifted it to his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda. The bungalow is currently valued at more than ₹50.63 crore.

(A photo of Amitabh Bachchan at his abode | Image: Instagram)

Another popular property of Big B is Jalsa, which serves as the residence of the Bachchan family. Only a kilometre away from Prateeksha, the bungalow was gifted to Amitabh by director Ramesh Sippy as remuneration for his hit film, Satte Pe Satta. Jalsa is spread across 10,125 sq ft and is a twin-storey bungalow located in Kapol Housing Society. 

Pictures: Inside photos of Amitabh Bachchan's palatial bungalow Jalsa - Masala
(A photo of Amitabh Bachchan at his abode | Image: Instagram)

Initially, the bungalow was under the name of Ramola Bachchan, wife of Amitabh’s brother Ajitabh Bachchan owing to tax issues, reportedly and by 2006, it was registered back under the name of Jaya Bachchan. The estimated cost of the bungalow is between ₹100 crore and ₹200 crore.

From Jalsa to Janak: A list of Amitabh Bachchan's properties in Mumbai | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
(A photo of Amitabh Bachchan at his abode | Image: Instagram)

Janak, located in proximity to Jalsa, serves as the office of Amitabh Bachchan. The superstar bought the property in 2004 for a whopping amount of ₹50 crore. Another luxurious property owned by Big B is Vatsa in Juhu. The property has been leased out to a bank that pays rent in lakhs each month. It is co-owned by Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek.

Additionally, the Shahenshah of Bollywood has owned the properties in Delhi, Gurugram, Bhopal and Prayagraj.

Amitabh Bachchan's properties abroad

Apart from owning properties in India, the superstar is a proud owner in Dubai and Paris. Big B has invested in a holiday mansion in Dubai’s Sanctuary Falls, a posh neighbourhood. Along with the many stunning features, some include a 180-hole championship and a swimming pool.

Superstar's luxe apartment in Paris was gifted to him by his wife Jaya Bachchan after reportedly learning about his love and enthusiasm for the French. 

Published January 15th, 2024 at 22:25 IST

