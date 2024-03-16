Amitabh Bachchan Mobbed At ISPL 2024 Final, Actor's Security Compromised

Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan surprised his fans with his attendance at the ISPL 2024 final match on March 15, which came just hours after reports claimed he had been rushed to a private hospital in Mumbai. Assuring his well-wishers of his well-being the megastar declared at the sports event that the news circulating about his health is indeed fake. A day later, Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to share an update on the same.

Amitabh Bachchan says he was left ‘immobile’

Amitabh Bachchan often chronicles his day in a blog which he writes on the micro-blogging site Tumblr. On early March 16, the megastar detailed his experience of attending the ISPL 2024 match held on March 15. The Piku actor’s team Majhi Mumbai battled it out with Tiigers Of Kolkata at the ISPL finals.

While the actor’s team lost the match, his appearance in the stadium left fans in a frenzy. Detailing about the same, Amitabh Bachchan wrote in his blog, “Got stuck at the entrance gate for over an hour… just immobile… crowds in their enthusiasm and mobbing did not give us even an inch to move… and by the time compromised security could get us through our batting innings was over… and we knew the score was dismal…” The actor’s post is now going viral on social media.

Amitabh Bachchan assures fans about his health

On March 15 several media reports claimed that Amitabh Bachchan was rushed to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital. It was also reported that the actor had gone through an angioplasty in his leg following a clot. However, at the ISPL match in the evening of the same day, the actor assured his fans that he was A-okay.

In a video circulating by paparazzi online, a fan asked Amitabh if he was alright. Responding to the fan, the actor asserted, “fake news”, notifying that he is well. Amitabh was accompanied by his son Abhishek Bachchan to the sports event.