Amitabh Bachchan was spotted at the newly inaugurated Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The actor arrived at the temple on February 9 to offer prayers to the Ram Lalla idol. Earlier this year, the Piku actor was one of the many guests who was invited to attend the coveted Ram Mandir Pran Pratishta ceremony in Ayodhya.

Amitabh Bachchan offers prayers at the newly inaugurated temple

Amitabh Bachchan on Friday, February 9, paid a visit to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. A video has been doing the rounds on the internet in which Big B is seen exiting the temple amidst heavy security. He donned a white kurta pyjama for his visit.

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan offers prayers at Ram Temple in Ayodhya pic.twitter.com/QudAMKcxuu — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2024

The actor had previously attended the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ram Temple in Ayodhya was held on January 22. He was accompanied by his son, Abhishek Bachchan to the event. Significantly, the Piku actor bought a 10,000-square-foot plot in Ayodhya a few days ahead of the Pran Pratistha ceremony.

When Amitabh Bachchan shared photos from Pran Pratishtha ceremony

after the conclusion of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, Amitabh Bachchan took to X on January 23 to share a couple of photos from his darshan at the Ram Mandir. He also posed with the idol of Ram Lalla with folded hands as he offered his prayers. Sharing the photos, he wrote, "Bolo Siya Pati Ramchandra Ki Jai (sic)."

Later in the day, he also took to his personal blog to share his experience of visiting Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. He wrote, "A day filled with the relevance of divine spirit .. back from the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya .. the glory the celebration and the belief of faith .. immersed in the reckoning of the TEMPLE at shri Ram’s birth .. not much can be said beyond this .. for faith does not possess description .. Can you .. ?"