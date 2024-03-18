×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 22:47 IST

Amitabh Bachchan Recalls The Day He Brought Daughter Shweta Home To His Bungalow Prateeksha

Shweta Bachchan rang in her 50th birthday on March 17. The occasion saw the Bachchan family host an intimate get together at their famed Mumbai residence.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan | Image:X
Amitabh Bachchan is known for taking utmost interest in his social media presence, meticulously updating his X handle with numbered posts. Also part of his social media activities, is his beloved blog wherein the actor experiments with long form takes on whatever is ruling his mind for the day. His most recent reflections saw him marvel at being able to celebrate his only daughter, Shweta Bachchan's birthday, at her childhood home.

Amitabh Bachchan reflects on Shweta Bachchan turning 50


Shweta Bachchan turned 50 on March 17. Ditching a lavish star-studded party - the usual norm with Bollywood biggies - the authoress opted for a lowkey, intimate celebration surrounded by her family and closest friends. Amitabh Bachchan took to his Tumblr blog, to update his viewers about the same. 

Excerpts from the blog post read, "A day filled with the love of family and the greetings and the hilarity of the ‘progress reports’...Birthdays galore .. Shweta, the firstborn, and Nikhil, her husband .. within a day of each other and the bringing in of the GOLDEN age - 50 years .. !...At Prateeksha, she was brought to the home, our first home of our own, when she was barely 2, and Abhishek a few months old .. and today to see them celebrate the day in the same home on the same table and surroundings .. LIFE IS A WONDER. Children and grandchildren all together."

Prateeksha holds special significance for the Bachchan family


Prateeksha is located in Mumbai's scenic Juhu locality. The bungalow was reportedly officially gifted by Amitabh to Shweta last year. Prateeksha was also the location for Abhishek Bachchan's wedding to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan back in 2007.

Going back to Shweta Bachchan's intimate birthday bash, the do was attended by Amitabh and Jaya in tow with their granddaughter Navya Nanda. Also making a special appearance, was Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Navya's rumoured partner. Abhishek Bachchan too dropped by for a while. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan however, gave the celebration a miss. 

Published March 18th, 2024 at 22:47 IST

