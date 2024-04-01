Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan has been in the industry for over five decades now and to date he has been relevant in the cinema. Amid the release of his next project Kalki 2898 AD, Big B has shared a major throwback photo from the sets of his film where he can be seen performing an action scene, jumping off from a cliff and not landing on a mattress, unlike today. Recalling his shooting action sequence without a harness, the superstar has penned a note.

Amitabh Bachchan recalls shooting action scenes without harness

Taking to his Instagram handle, Big B shared a monochrome image recalling how he used to risk his life while shooting an action scene for the films. In the image, he can be seen jumping off from a 30-foot cliff and revealed during that time there was no harness, face replacement, VFX, or mattresses for a smooth landing.

“Taking off from a 30-foot cliff for an action sequence .. no harness, no face replacement, no VFX .. and landing .. err .. on mattresses .. if you were lucky. Those were the days my friend,” read the caption. Soon after he dropped the post, his fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Aise hi thodi na Sir Mahanayak kehlate hain. Action in Amitabh Sir's movie was real, classic and treat to watch." Another wrote, "Right sir ....that why we called you .... actual Action Hero .... Salute".

When did Amitabh Bachchan last perform action sequence in the movie

Big B was last seen in the action movie Ganapath, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. He had a cameo appearance in the film as Tiger's grandfather Maharishi Dalapathi. Next, he will be seen in epic science-fiction dystopian drama, based on Hindu scriptures. He will play the role of Prabhas' Guru in the film. It is slated to hit the theatres on May 9.