Updated April 9th, 2024 at 12:02 IST

Amitabh Bachchan Reveals How The Family Celebrated Jaya's 75th Birthday

Amitabh Bachchan has penned a note on his "better half" Jaya Bachchan's 75th birthday and shared how he celebrated at their house in Jalsa, Mumbai.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Jaya Bachchan
Jaya Bachchan | Image:PTI
  • 2 min read
Jaya Bachchan is celebrating her 75th birthday today, April 9, and to make the day more special, the Bachchan family started the celebration at midnight. On the occasion of her birthday, Amitabh Bachchan penned a note, informing his ardent fans about the intimate affair they had at their house at midnight.

How did the Bachchan family celebrate Jaya Bachchan's birthday?

Taking to his blog, Big B revealed that they had an intimate birthday celebration at their house Jalsa, which was attended by their immediate family members, including their kids Shweta and Abhishek. He wrote, "It is in the morn of another family birth .. of which that has required no explanation .. the better half celebrates her birthday TODAY, and all the greetings for her are recognised and shown gratitude, as always..."

(A file photo of Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan | Image: Instagram)

He concluded by writing, "A quiet family ‘bring in’ for the 9th on the midnight hour .. and the love of immediate family presence."

(A file photo of Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan | Image: Instagram)

Jaya Bachchan has portrayed many memorable roles

The veteran actress started her career with Satyajit Ray's Bengali film Mahanagar in 1963. The same year she forayed into Bollywood with Guddi and since then there has been no looking back for the actress. She was noted for her performances in films like Uphaar (1971), Koshish (1972) and Kora Kagaz (1974). She has also starred alongside her husband Amitabh Bachchan in several films, including Zanjeer (1973), Abhimaan (1973), Chupke Chupke (1975), Mili (1975) and the cult film Sholay (1975), which saw her playing the much-lauded role of a young widow.

(A file photo of Jaya Bachchan | Image: Instagram)

She was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahaani, co-starring Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. She is yet to announce her next project.

Published April 9th, 2024 at 12:02 IST

