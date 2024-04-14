Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan recently said that he had "a day of disturbed mind and thought" over talks on "nuclear weaponry" and recalled a song from Jagriti, which he revealed was the film he ever saw. Taking to his blog, Amitabh wrote: “A day of disturbed mind and thought... on the world and the world we live in, sitting on the pile of nuclear weaponry, that has the capacity to ‘blow up the world’.”

What did Big B say about nuclear weapons?

Without naming anyone, he added: “'Blow up the World’... not my words but that of a leader from powerful nation... the stockpile of such nuclear bombs, some thousands, if pressed have the capacity to blow up the world.. (sic)”

The cine icon said that these “get in the dining table discussion.”

“The possibilities, the errors, the mistakes that could trigger off, the false alarms and the consequences... and of course the decision of ONE man or human... whether accidentally or 'following on his or her duty on command’ books and articles were brought in , along with the documentaries brought out in such graphic detail.”

Big B shared: “Any situation of another war holds the fear of such a happening... and we wonder... and ponder... and gather courage... for that is all that can be done.”

Jagriti song holds true today. says Big B

The actor then went on to talk about how the song 'Hum Laye Hain Toofan Se' by Mohammed Rafi from the 1954 film 'Jagriti' holds true today.

“AND that song from the film 'Jagriti' in 1954, the first Hindi film I ever saw in Allahabad, now PrayagRaj... and the words ring so true in what we discuss in 2024,” he wrote along with the lines from the song.

He added: “The foresight of a poet can never be underestimated...”

(With inputs from IANS)