Updated January 27th, 2024 at 21:15 IST

Amitabh Bachchan Says South Cinema Is Not Better Than Bollywood: They Just Change...

Amitabh Bachchan has shared his opinion on the most trending topic Bollywood vs South debate. In a recent interview, he reasoned why South cinema is not better.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Amitabh Bachchan KBC
Amitabh Bachchan | Image:SonyLiv
Amitabh Bachchan has been part of the industry for over 5 decades now and to date he hasn't announced his retirement and always bounces back with a power-packed film. As the superstar is gearing up for the release of his next film Kalki 2898 AD, the actor candidly spoke to PTI regarding the South vs Bollywood debate.

Amitabh Bachchan lauded Malayalam and Tamil films for their authenticity but...

In an interview, Bachchan recalled how his late father, noted poet and writer Harivansh Rai Bachchan, would watch the repeat telecast of many Hindi movies. The actor said his father loved the poetic justice aspect of cinema. “Cinema in itself has its own power. During the last years of my father’s life, every evening he would watch a film on television on cassette. Many times the films that he saw were repeated," added Big B.

Amitabh Bachchan: My Father Believed That I'm His Father's Incarnation
(A file photo of Amitabh Bachchan | Image: Instagram)

"I asked him every evening, 'You have watched the film, don't you get bored? What do you find in Hindi cinema?' He said, 'I'd get to see poetic justice in three hours. You and I will not get to see poetic justice in a lifetime.' And that is the learning that cinema gives to all." Adding to it, Bachchan lauded Malayalam and Tamil films for their authenticity but said it is incorrect to say that South cinema is doing better than the Hindi film industry.

Amitabh Bachchan: The Legend of Indian Cinema
(A file photo of Amitabh Bachchan | Image: Instagram)

"Regional cinema has been doing very well. But when we talk to them, they say they are making the same kind of films that we do in Hindi. They just change the dressing so that they look beautiful," he continued.

Kalki 2898 AD: Makers reveal Amitabh Bachchan's look from the film on his birthday | PINKVILLA
(A poster of Kalki 2898 AD | Image: Instagram)

"A lot of the people I've met said, 'We are remaking your old films, there’s Deewar, Shakti and Sholay somewhere in all our stories.' Malayalam and some of the Tamil cinema is authentic and aesthetic. This whole idea of pointing fingers at a particular region and saying that unki aachi chal rahi hai humari nahi (they are better than us) is not right,” he concluded.

What's next for Amitabh Bachchan

Apart from Kalki 2898 AD, Big B also has Butterfly and Rajinikanth starrer Vettaiyan

Published January 27th, 2024 at 21:15 IST

