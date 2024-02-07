Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

February 7th, 2024

Amy Jackson Celebrated Her 32nd Birthday With Fiance Ed Westwick, Son Andreas

On January 31, Amy Jackson celebrated her 32nd birthday with family. The actress shared inside glimpses from her birthday celebrations.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Amy Jackson-Ed Westwick
Amy Jackson-Ed Westwick | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Amy Jackson, who turned a year older on January 31, has shared a series of photos on her social media handle from the bash. Seeing the images, it seems the 32-year-old actress had a blast with her son Andreas and fiance Ed Westwick. it was around her birthday when the couple was on a Switzerland vacation, Ed popped the question.

Inside Amy Jackson's 32nd birthday

Taking to her Instagram account, Amy offered a glimpse inside her 32nd birthday celebration which was all about making cake, playdates with kids and more. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "It’s been emosh". The images shows the actress' son trying to make a cake for her and seemingly wrote a birthday letter. One of the photos also shows Amy posing amid lots of flowers. Apart from photos, she has also shared a video in which she along with her son and fiance having the time of their life dancing. Sharing the glimpses, Amy captioned the post as, “It's been emosh.”

How Ed Westwick wished Amy Jackson on her birthday?

Amy's fiance and the Gossip Girl actor Ed Westwick shared adorable, goofy, stunning, and candid pictures of them to wish his fiancee. His birthday note read, “Happy Birthday Kid xx @iamamyjackson.” Check out the post below: 


A few days ago, on January 29, the couple made a joint Instagram post to announce their engagement with their fans and followers. The couple shared a series of dreamy pictures while Ed went down on his knees to propose to her in Gstaad, Switzerland. Westwick ditched the usual classy candlelight date and chose the snowcapped mountains as a perfect location for the proposal. The carousel post opens with Westwick proposing on the suspension bridge in Gstaad, while Amy looks all surprised and happy. They sealed the deal with a kiss, while the onlookers looked as surprised as Amy. It was followed by candid photos of the couple, beaming with happiness.  They can be seen dressed in winter wearing puffer jackets and joggers. The actress skipped the long caption and just wrote, "Hell YES" followed by an engagement ring emoticon.

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick have been dating each other since 2021 and officially confirmed it through an Instagram post in June 2022. Earlier, Amy was engaged to George Panayiotou and together they welcomed a son Andreas in September 2019. The two were supposed to get married in early 2020, but they parted ways for the reason better known to them.

Published February 6th, 2024

