Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Bash: Parents-To-Be Deepika, Ranveer Dance To Gallan Goodiyaan | Watch

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand pre-wedding bash. From their stylish looks to rare photo with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, the couple is garnering attention on social media. While several glimpses of Mela Rouge evening are circulating, a video of parents-to-be Ranveer and Deepika grooving on Gallan Goodiyaan at celebrations has gone viral.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh steal the show with their performance

In a viral video shared by a paparazzi, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone can be seen performing on Gallan Goodiyaan from Dil Dhadakne Do. To note, despite her pregnancy, Deepika can be seen shaking a leg with full enthusiasm, matching her husband Ranveer Singh's energy level. The video has gone viral on social media and Deepika has been garnering praises from netizens. Take a look at the video:

Deepika and Ranveer play dandiya

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh also played dandiya at Anant and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash. The couple looked adorable as they shared a candid moment at the event.

On Day 2, the event Mela Rouge was held, and guests were asked to dress in South Asian attire for the cultural extravaganza, which promised a variety of desi activities. The dress code for the event is "dazzling desi romance." For the evening, Ranveer and Deepika delivered some royal couple goals. The actress looked absolutely stunning in a golden embellished lehenga with a simple matching high-neck blouse and organza dupatta. Ranveer looked dapper in his black bandhgala sherwani.



