Updated January 11th, 2024 at 12:36 IST

Totally Viral/ Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur attend Merry Christmas screening amid breakup rumours

While Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have not confirmed their relationship status, their joint appearances continue to fuel romance rumours.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday
Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday file photo | Image:Varinder Chawla
Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur recently attended the screening of Merry Christmas in Mumbai. The rumoured couple was seen arriving and leaving the venue together. Their outing came after the actress' mother Bhavana unfollowed Aditya on social media, sparking their breakup rumours. 

Ananya-Aditya Roy Kapur snapped at Merry Christmas screening

Several photos and videos from Aditya and Ananya's joint appearance at the Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer's screening in Mumbai have been doing the rounds on social media. In a viral video, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday were seen indulging in a light-hearted conversation. The actress also waited for The Night Manager star while he was clicking photos with his fans. While Ananya sported a pastel-hued ethnic suit, Aditya wore a white T-shirt teamed with a checkered shirt and beige trousers. They also posed for the photos together.

Ananya's mother Bhavana Pandey unfollows Aditya on social media?

Of late, social media rumours have suggested that amid the couple's budding romance, Ananya's mother Bhanava has unfollowed Aditya on social media. Earlier, while Bhavana was reportedly following the Gumraah star on Instagram, she has now unfollowed him on the social media platform. A screenshot of the former's Instagram has added fuel to the fire.  

(File photo | Image: Bhavana Pandey/Instagram)

Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur's New year vacay in London

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur welcomed 2024 in London. While the couple has not explicitly confirmed their relationship status, their love-filled photos from Winter Wonderland served as proof of their rumoured romance.

(File photo of Aditya and Ananya | Image: Ananyafanpage/X)

 

(File photo of Aditya and Ananya | Image: Ananyafanpage/X)

 

In a photo doing rounds on social media, Ananya and Aditya can be seen on an ice skating rink. The actors were caught in a candid moment wherein Ananya held Aditya’s hand as they tried their hands at skating. The Aashiqui actor covered himself with a furry cap and matched his black bomber jacket and blue jeans for their outside date. The Dream Girl 2 actress accessorised her ensemble with a trench coat paired with wide-leg slacks and a high-neck sweater. They stood together on the ice rink, both of them wearing blue skating shoes.

Published January 11th, 2024 at 09:03 IST

