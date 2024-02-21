Updated February 21st, 2024 at 18:40 IST
Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Make Relationship Official, Actress Blushes As Paps Praise Their 'Jodi'
Ananya and Aditya are no longer hiding their love from the public. The lovebirds were spotted in Goa together as they arrived for Rakul & Jackky's wedding.
Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday | Image:Varinder Chawla
Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are in Goa for the wedding of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani. The rumoured couple were spotted at the Mumbai airport on the morning on February 21 as they arrived separately to leave for Rakul and Jackky's wedding. However, in Goa, they seemingly made their relationship official by posing together for the paparazzi, who showered them with compliments.
