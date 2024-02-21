Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are in Goa for the wedding of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani. The rumoured couple were spotted at the Mumbai airport on the morning on February 21 as they arrived separately to leave for Rakul and Jackky's wedding. However, in Goa, they seemingly made their relationship official by posing together for the paparazzi, who showered them with compliments.