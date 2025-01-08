Ananya Panday Admits She Had 'Much Easier' Start Than Others, Wishes To Take Father Chunky's Legacy Forward

Ananya Panday had a successful 2024 as both his web series Call Me Bae and movie CTRL received positive reviews. Despite releasing directly on OTT, his movie CTRL performed well with the actress being appreciated for her performance. Since her debut with Student Of The Year 2, the actress has come a long way in her career. She would often be trolled for her performance, her fashion and interviews. People claimed it was easier for her to get movie offers as she is a 'nepo kid', veteran actor Chunky Pandey's daughter. In a recent interview, the actress admitted "having easier than others" in terms of receiving movie offers and shared how the word "nepotism" no longer bothers her.

Ananya Panday opens up about being a 'nepo' kid

In an interview with Forbes India, Ananya shared that when she debuted in Bollywood there was a negative association with nepotism. However, now she has realised and is proud of her father's legacy. She wants to take that legacy forward. “I did have a much easier start than others. When I started out, there was such a negative association with the word ‘nepotism’—there still is. But now I’ve come to realise that I want to be proud of my legacy and my father, instead of constantly pushing it away. I want to own it, and to take that legacy forward," the actress said.

(A file photo of Ananya Panday | Image: Instagram)

The actress also addressed the trolling on social media and said now it doesn't bother her. "I’ve come to realise that the more power you give social media, the more it will burden you. So my recent approach has been to just find a way to make it work for you. I just don’t take the pressure of taking it too seriously," she added.

(A file photo of Ananya Panday | Image: Instagram)

What's next for Ananya Panday?