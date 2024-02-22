English
Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar Share Inside Photos From Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding

Ananya looked stunning in a sequin saree that she wore for Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani's wedding in Goa. Bhumi dropped a picture with the newlyweds.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rakul Preet Jackky Bhagnani wedding
Rakul Preet Jackky Bhagnani wedding | Image:Bumi Pednekar/Instagram
Bollywood actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in Goa at a five-star hotel on Wednesday. The couple got married as per Punjabi and Sindhi ceremonies, in the presence of their family and industry friends including Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Shilpa Shetty Kundra. After the couple shared their wedding photos on social media and made their first public appearance as newlyweds in front of the media, guests from the time dropped some inside pictures from their blessed union.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani | Image: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram 

 Ananya Panday drops pics with her girl gang

Ananya Panday looked stunning in a sequin saree that she wore for Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani's wedding in Goa. Bhumi also dropped a picture with the newlyweds and wished them on their new journey in life. Ananya shared a picture with her girl gang, but her date to the event, Aditya Roy Kapur was seen in the photos the actress posted on her Instagram handle. She captioned her post, “Feeling the sun under the moon surrounded by love (sic).” 

Bhumi shared a candid snap with the newlyweds and captioned her post, “I’ve never met 2 people that are so alike, just meant to be together. Wishing my lovelies the best life ahead @rakulpreet @jackkybhagnani love you both so much. Today was so magical.”

 Jackky's special gift for Rakul

Rakul, 33, was seen wearing a pastel shade lehenga, while Jackky, 39, opted for beige sherwani. The couple took to social media to post special moments from their wedding with their fans and followers. "Mine now and forever. 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni," they wrote on Instagram, posting photos with a heart emoji.

Amidst the joyous occasion, Jackky unveiled a special gift for Rakul, a heartfelt song titled Bin Tere. The song has been written, composed, and sung by the actor-producer himself.

A host of Bollywood celebrities such as Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Riteish Deshmukh with wife Genelia D'Souza, Ayushmann Khurrana with wife Tahira Kashyap, Bhumi Pednekar and Esha Deol among others attended the wedding. 

