Ananya Panday's Cousin Alanna, Living In Los Angeles, Reveals Her House Is Close To 2 Fires: The Thought About Evacuating...

The Palisades fire and another to the east of Los Angeles are currently raging. The wildfire has burnt down numerous homes, including celebs like Paris Hilton and Mandy Moore. They also shared the ordeal of evacuating their homes and watching their house being burnt down. Speaking of which, Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna who also lives in Los Angeles with her family, including husband Ivor McCray and their son River, shared an ordeal. Giving an update to her followers, she revealed the thought of evacuating and packing their lives in a suitcase was 'gut-wrenching'. She assured her followers that they were safe.

Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray open up about the tense situation in Los Angeles

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Alanna shared a note informing her followers about how she had to leave her ski trip in between to return home after finding out about the fires. She wrote, "We left our ski trip early after finding out about the fires. We drove into LA through clouds of smoke rushing home to pack our lives into a few suitcases or whatever fit into the back of our car. The thought about evacuating with our entire life back in this house and potentially coming back to a pile of dust was gut wrenching.”

She shared that their house is currently close to 2 fires but doesn't have a level 3 evacuation warning yet. "I couldn't even imagine what people who have already lost their homes are feeling right now. We're currently really close to 2 fires but don't have a level 3 evacuation warning yet. As of now we're safe and thank you to everyone that's reached out," she concluded.

Alanna's husband Ivor has also dropped a message on his Instagram Stories that reads, "Thank you to everyone who has reached out to us. The fire is close and we are on high alert but safe for now. If you want updates with the fires download the watch duty app. If anyone needs anything please reach out!”

Celebs who lost their home in Los Angeles wildfire

Wildfires that are burning in and around Los Angeles have burned the homes of several celebrities, including Billy Crystal, Anthony Hopkins, Mandy Moore, Jeff Bridges, Eugene Levy, Adam Brody and Paris Hilton. Moore lost her home in the Altadena neighbourhood near Pasadena.

