Updated January 21st, 2024 at 22:02 IST

Ananya Panday Says Her Parents Insisted On Attending College Before Bollywood Debut: Don't Say...

Ananya Panday recently opened up on how her parents were not to happy with the idea of her abandoning her plans for college to debut with Student Of The Year 2.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday | Image:ananyapanday/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ananya Panday's last release was the direct-to-OTT film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The film has had a generally positive audience reception owing to its relatable story line which traces the lives of three friends who figure out adulthood whilst being consumed by the banes of social media. In a recent interview, the actress revealed how her parents, despite being from a film background themselves, were more in favour of Ananya proceeding with her education as opposed to working in the movies.

Entering the film industry was solely Ananya Panday's decision


In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, Ananya Panday opened up about debuting with Student Of The Year 2, was solely her decision. As a matter of fact, Ananya's parents, Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday wanted her to go ahead with her plans for college also going as far as to tell her that if her debut film failed to take off, the onus for her future was on her.

She said, " 'Don't say we made you do this because we want you to attend college.' But it was solely my decision...They were always like kind of particular about my college and education, and finishing that and having a backup."

Chunky Panday never took Ananya Panday to a film set


The interview also saw Ananya reveal how her father Chunky Panday, also an actor, never took her to a film set. She further shared how choosing to be an actor then, was an independent dream of hers as opposed to something she imbibed from her father. Reflecting on her father's tumultuous film career which has seen its fair share of highs and lows, she said, “It's not been the smoothest of journeys. More than anything, he understood how hazy it is. The failure rate is higher than the success. So he wanted me to have a backup. And his parents were doctors. So it's a generational thing that's been happening in our family.”

Ananya will next be seen in films Control, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair, directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the latter of which she is currently filming for. 
 

Published January 21st, 2024 at 22:02 IST

