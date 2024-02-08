Advertisement

Actress Ananya Panday, who was recently seen in the OTT movie Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, opened up about the toughest part of being an actor among other subjects. In Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Ananya Panday played the character of a young woman who feels stuck in her relationship and career, and takes to social media to seek validation.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan poster | Image: IMDb

I just couldn’t do happiness, laughter: Ananya Panday

Giving an example from her latest film, Panday recalled a scene where all the three protagonists are required to laugh, adding, “I just couldn’t do it. I could do anger, sadness, everything, but I just couldn't do happiness and laughter.” Ananya Panday also acknowledged the support and encouragement from her acting coach Atul Mongia, who helped her over a series of many workshops.

Panday added, "He does this exercise where he does 'every degree of an emotion', where you have to go from zero to hundred. I could do anger, sadness, everything, but I just couldn't do happiness and laughter.” Panday also further recalled how Mongia often made her sit in the middle of a room, where he would first make Panday before proceeding to make her laugh.

Advertisement

A still from Kho Gaye Hum Kahan | Image: IMDb

Criticism is actually helpful, Kho Gaya Hum Kahan actress states

Besides her professional ups and downs, Panday also spoke about dealing with online trolling and how it helped him become a better professional and human being. Panday stated, "If I hadn't been exposed to those emotions, I would probably not be able to perform a certain way. So I'm grateful for whatever's happened because I have been allowed to express myself through my work. And, some criticism is actually helpful and important feedback. Obviously, you have to block out the mindless trolling."

Advertisement

The 25-year-old, who is the daughter of actor Chunky Panday, said she has been vocal about people expressing themselves and learning from their mistakes. She believes whatever she has experienced since she became an actor has contributed to her growth.

Panday's upcoming projects include Vikramaditya Motwane's film Control and her debut web series Call Me Bae.

Advertisement

(Inputs from ANI)