Updated March 15th, 2024 at 11:19 IST

Andaz Apna Apna Sequel In The Works? Aamir Khan Drops Major Hint

Andaz Apna Apna is one of the most talked about Bollywood movies of all time. Headlined by Aamir Khan, the film also features Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Andaz Apna Apna
Andaz Apna Apna (1994): Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial is regarded as one of the popular cult classics today. The film didn’t do well at the box office, but over the years, it took over the audience. | Image:IMDb
  • 2 min read
Andaaz Apna Apna is one of the cult-classic movies that remains iconic to date. Released in 1994, the comedy-drama features Aamir Khan, Paresh Rawal, Shakti Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles. A sequel to the film is most anticipated and the lead actor Aamir Khan has piqued audience interest by dropping a hint for the same.  

Andaz Apna Apna 2 in the works? 

On the occasion of his 59th birthday, Aamir Khan took to his social media account to host a live interactive session with his fans. During the course of the interaction, the actor dropped a hint on Andaaz Apna Apna 2. He confirmed that a sequel to the film is in the works. 

A screengrab of Aamir Khan from Andaz Apna Apna | Image: IMDb

Talking about the same, Aamir Khan told his fans, “Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi is working on the script of Andaz Apna Apna 2.” Adding to this, the actor stated that it is just the beginning stages of the production and requested his fans to not get too excited about it as yet. The actor’s statements are now doing rounds on social media. 

What was Andaz Apna Apna about? 

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Andaz Apna Apna hit the big screens in November 1994. The film revolves around the lives of two middle-class boys who compete to win over the daughter of a wealthy man. However, a comedy of errors follows when a local gangster Teja turns their lives upside down. 

A still from Andaaz Apna Apna | Iamge: IMDB

 

Despite the ensemble star cast and a proven hit genre, the movie failed to perform well at the box office. Albeit the box office disaster, Andaz Apna Apna went on to become one of the most talked about films in Bollywood. From the dialogue to the songs in the film, everything became a pop culture reference in the years to come. 

Published March 15th, 2024 at 11:19 IST

