Updated March 24th, 2024 at 14:44 IST

Angrezi Medium Director Reveals What Made Irrfan Khan Keep Shooting Despite Cancer Diagnosis

Angrezi Medium was the last film of Irrfan Khan before his unfortunate death in April 2020.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan | Image:Irrfan Khan file photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Irrfan Khan who was one of the finest actors in Bollywood ever succumbed to cancer in 2020. His death came as a shock to many and to date, the actor is remembered on several occasions for his contribution to cinema. Recently, filmmaker Homi Adajania shared Irrfans's love for films and acting and how he wanted to shoot for Angrezi Medium despite undergoing chemotherapy. Angrezi Medium was Irrfan's last project which was released just a month before his death.

Homi Adajania recalls shooting with Irrfan Khan for Angrezi Medium 

In a recent interview with YouTuber Cyrus Broacha, filmmaker Homi Adajania talked about his bond with the late actor in detail. He recalled how Irrfan claimed that filming for him was spiritual and continued to work despite his critical health.

He said, "We knew about his cancer while we were shooting. That’s why we made the film. I asked him, ‘Why do you want to shoot knowing your predicament?’ He was on chemo and that was helping. He was sort of on the mend and he said that, ‘If I don’t act, I have nothing. For me, it is a spiritual experience. This is what will keep me going.’ I spent a summer with him in London."

Advertisement

He added, "I remember him then getting worse and he called me in October and said, ‘I can shoot.’ I asked him when and he said, ‘Next month.’ I was like, ‘We don’t have a second half.’ So, the reason I jumped in it was that I realised that this was our last journey together. We were very good friends and it was what he wanted and the idea was to make him laugh for three months and we did that. We did exactly that. We had a blast with him and his wife Sutapa."

What do we know about Angrezi Medium?

Angrezi Medium hit theatres on March 11. It also starred actress Radhika Madan. Actors Deepak Dobriyal and Kareena Kapoor Khan were also seen in important roles in the film. The makers commenced the shoot of the film in Udaipur on April 5, 2019, and concluded it by July.

 

Advertisement

Published March 24th, 2024 at 14:44 IST

