Anil Kapoor Breaks Silence On Fighter Comparison With Top Gun: Ismein Deepika Padukone Hai

Anil Kapoor is earning appreciation for his film Fighter. The aerial-action film is directed by Siddharth Anand and is headlined by Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan. Before the release of the film, social media users pointed out the similarity of the film with the Hollywood action flick Top Gun. In a media interaction before the release of the film, Anil Kapoor addressed the comparison.

Anil Kapoor hilariously dodges Fighter comparison with Top Gun

In a pre-release event of the film, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand, Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan came together to talk about the action starrer. In a now-viral video, Anil Kapoor can be hilariously addressing the film’s comparison with Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun. The actor quipped that the Siddharth Anand film has them in the star cast which is what makes it different from any other film.

In the viral video, the Mr India actor says, “Dekha, isse zyada desi film India me ho hi nahi sakti. Isme Hrithik Roshan hai aur Deepika Padukone bhi hai. Anil Kapoor hai. Yeh sab tumko Top Gun me milega kya? Isse desi film aap dekh hi nahi sakte. Desi but classy, that is our motto.”

Anil Kapoor plays the Group captain in Fighter

In Fighter, Anil Kapoor portrays the role of Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh. While sharing the look on his social media, Anil Kapoor wrote in the caption, “Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh. Call Sign: Rocky. Designation: Commanding Officer. Unit: Air Dragons. Fighter Forever”.

Fighter continues to stir excitement as the veil is lifted on Anil Kapoor's character known by his call sign 'Rocky'. Anil Kapoor's portrayal of the Commanding Officer in Fighter holds gravitas, infusing life into a character that encapsulates integrity, strength, dedication, and commitment. Fighter, which has been helmed by Hrithik’s War and Bang Bang! director Siddharth Anand traces the journey of Hrithik as Patty becomes the best Fighter pilot in India.

