Advertisement

Anil Kapoor has reportedly joined the cast of the upcoming comedy film De De Pyaar De 2. The film is a sequel to the 2019 film starring Rakul Preet Singh, Ajay Devgn, and Tabu. As per media reports, the Welcome actor has joined the comedy caper and will play the role of Rakul’s father.

Anil Kapoor vs Ajay Devgn in De De Pyaar De 2

As per a report by Pinkvilla, Anil Kapoor will play a pivotal role in the film De De Pyaar De 2. A source close to the development of the film told the publication that Kapoor got board on the film as soon as he heard the script. The insider said, “Anil was bowled over by the concept of DDPD 2 and it was an instant yes from him. The humour quotient in De De Pyaar De 2 is said to be a level above the prequel, with an interesting dynamic between Ajay Devgn and Anil Kapoor.”

A file photo of Anil Kapoor | Image: Instagram

The source also added that the movie will show a conflict between Ajay Devgn and Anil Kapoor. For the unversed, in the film Ajay Devgn, a divorcee and father of one, is shown to fall in love with Rakul Preet Singh who is of his daughter’s age. The source added, “The tussle between Kapoor's character and Ajay Devgn is the standout feature of De De Pyaar De 2. It’s a dynamic that got both excited as they have never shared an on-screen equation like this before. The sequel follows Ajay and Rakul's comedic escapades as they strive to win over Rakul’s family.”

Advertisement

De De Pyaar De 2 to release on May 1, 2025

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has confirmed that the highly anticipated sequel, titled De De Pyaar De 2, is slated to hit the silver screen on May 1, 2025. The release date coincides with the Maharashtra holiday and Labour Day, offering a four-day long weekend for audiences to enjoy the film. Sources close to the project have revealed that the timing is strategic, aiming to capitalise on the summer vacation season when families flock to cinemas for entertainment.

Advertisement

The production of De De Pyaar De 2 is scheduled to commence in June 2024, following Ajay Devgn's completion of filming for Singham Again and Raid 2. The sequel promises to deliver the same blend of romance, comedy, and catchy music that made the original a hit. Penned by Tarun Jain and Luv Ranjan, the film will be produced by T-Series in collaboration with Luv Films.