Updated March 15th, 2024 at 22:49 IST

Anil Kapoor's Virasat Co-star Pooja Batra Opens Up About Scarce Work Opportunities In India

Pooja Batra, who became an overnight sensation with Virasat, has no work today. The actress has now publicly asked filmmakers to help her make a comeback.

Pooja Batra
Pooja Batra | Image:IMDb
A recent video circulating on social media has shocked fans of Bollywood actress Pooja Batra who was once a prominent face in the industry. The actress once graced screens with her talent in Bollywood, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Punjabi, English films, and TV shows, and is now facing the harsh reality of unemployment.

Pooja Batra says she is not getting any work

Despite her past collaborations with Bollywood superstars like Govinda, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty, and Salman Khan, Batra finds herself in a position where she has publicly appealed for employment opportunities. Known for her roles in films like Nayak: The Real Hero and Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye, Batra's absence from the limelight following her marriage left her career in a state of hiatus.

 

 

Now, after returning to India, Batra has expressed her desire to resume her acting career. However, she has talked about the lack of opportunities and alleges that no one is willing to cast her in projects. In a candid byte to Instant Bollywood, the actress addressed the challenges of making a comeback in an industry that often overlooks seasoned talents in favour of fresh faces.

Pooja Batra asks filmmakers to give her work

With a plea to filmmakers to consider her for meaningful roles, Batra hopes for a revival in her career. The 47-year-old actress was heard saying, “Nobody is giving me work in India. To all the filmmakers who are watching this, I am back in India and I would love to work on good projects.”

When asked if the situation is tough for her, Pooja said, “Acting is tough and making a comeback is even tougher. It's very difficult, it's not that easy that you walk in and you say ‘I’ve arrived’ and you’ll have roles in hand.” Pooja was last seen in 2021’s Squad.

Published March 15th, 2024 at 22:49 IST

