Advertisement

Sajid Nadiadwala is soon going to kick start with the shooting of Housefull 5 starring an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Sanon, and more. Anil Kapoor was also supposed to be a part of the movie but the new reports suggest the actor has walked out of the project. As per Mid-day, Anil and Sajid couldn't agree on the price that the former demanded, causing him to quit the movie.

Anil Kapoor’s departure to affect Nana Patekar’s role in Housefull 5?

The source informed the portal, “There is no bad blood. But Sajid and Anil disagreed on the fee that the latter demanded.” Due to the expectation that Nana Patekar’s character in the movie would work closely with Anil’s role, Nana’s role is now being altered.

“Like in the Welcome franchise, Nana and Anil were to play characters related to each other, who work together as a duo. But with Anil exiting Housefull 5, the makers are writing a new role for Nana,” the source adds. Director Tarun Mansukhani is still scheduled to start filming at the end of August. Surprisingly, Housefull is the only Indian franchise to reach its fifth part.

When will Housefull 5 release?

The much-awaited fifth installment of the Housefull franchise was initially set for a Diwali 2024 release. However, the film is now gearing up to hit the big screens on June 6, 2025, as announced by producer Sajid Nadiadwala. The decision to reschedule aims to ensure a heightened cinematic experience with unparalleled visual effects and an enthralling storyline, promising audiences five times the entertainment.

Sajid Nadiadwala shared a statement online and announced the new release date for Housefull 5. The statement read, "The Houseful franchise owes its massive success to the audiences, and we hope for a similar reception for Houseful 5. The team has crafted a mind-blowing story that demands top-notch VFX. Therefore, we've made the decision to push the release to ensure we deliver five times the entertainment with a great cinematic experience. Housefull 5 will now be released on 6th June 2025."