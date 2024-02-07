Ankita Lokhande Begins A 'New Chapter' With Randeep Hooda Starrer Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Advertisement

Days after the conclusion of a popular reality show, Ankita Lokhande has unveiled her next venture where she will be starring alongside Randeep Hooda in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. The actor expressed her joy for returning to the big screen through an Instagram post on January 30.

Ankita starts a ‘new chapter’ with Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

In her Instagram post, Ankita shared, “Bringing light to the lost leader from the chapters of history! Starting a new chapter, right after BB17 feels extra special… Grateful to be a part of this project alongside @RandeepHooda, produced by @anandpandit63 @ZeeStudios_ Don’t miss out on the date, 22nd March 2024 in your nearby theatres.”

More about Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

The upcoming film marks Randeep Hooda's directorial debut and is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 22. The biopic narrates the compelling story of Veer Savarkar who was an unbeatable figure in India's fight for freedom, portraying him as a visionary and a firebrand.

Produced by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Randeep Hooda, Sandeep Singh & Yogesh Rahar and co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Sam Khan, Anwar Ali, Panchali Chakraborty, the film stars Randeep Hooda, Ankita Lokhande, and Amit Sial. It is set to release on March 22, 2024, in both Hindi and Marathi.

The release date announcement of the movie coincided with National Martyrs Day and was accompanied by a video on social media. Randeep Hooda's portrayal of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is already being highly anticipated by the audiences.

Randeep Hooda while sharing his excitement said, “After almost two years in Kalapani with Mr. Savarkar, it’s finally time for him to step out to freedom. The journey has been tough but has made me go beyond myself as an actor into being a filmmaker and much more. It’s about time the country came to know about the contribution of the armed revolution in our freedom struggle. Mr. Savarkar was always ahead of time and is today more relevant than ever before.”