Annu Kapoor At Republic Sangam: Actor Says Nepotism Is Apt For Political Industry NOT Entertainment

New Delhi: Annu Kapoor graced Republic Media's Sangam on December 20. During the session, he addressed several topics like his love for music, nepotism and unable to recognise Kangana Ranaut. Speaking about nepotism in Bollywood, the veteran actor stated that it is "rubbish" because an actor will support and launch their children in the film industry.

Nepotism is an inappropriate term for the film industry: Annu Kapoor

When an interviewer asked his opinion on the usage of the nepotism term for star kids, to this, he said this term is appropriate in the political industry and not in the entertainment industry. "It is all rubbish," he added. Annu Kapoor explained by giving examples of iconic actors Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand and Amitabh Bachchan. He asked who was their godfather. Mentioning Raj Kapoor, he said that he had his father but it was Kedar Sharma who taught him acting. So, these are all rubbish terms because there are many actors who couldn't prove their mettle in the acting world despite their family background.